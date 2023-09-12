Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Release date, colors, prices, specs, and more

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are now official. These two smartphones are a slight upgrade from the last gen with software improvements. Both devices are powered by the A16 Bionic processor introduced last year for the iPhone 14 Pro lineup. The devices also bring USB-C connectivity for better universal support with a plethora of accessories and peripherals.

The latest iPhone lineup starts from $799 and goes up for pre-order this Friday. The device will be shipped once it hits shelves later this month. In this article, we will go over everything that was unveiled at the "Wanderlust" event earlier today.

When are Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus launching?

The new iPhone lineup has been officially announced. All information, including specs information, prices, and software support, is now publicly available. The phone goes up for pre-orders later this week on Friday, and availability will begin as soon as the device hits shelves later this month on September 22.

Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus prices

The base model and Plus iPhone smartphones side-by-side (Image via Apple)

The base model iPhone is priced at $799, the same as the last-gen variant. The Plus brings more screen real estate (6.7 inches vs. 6.1 inches) for an extra $100. This ranks both of the devices in the middle-premium segment, which is very competitive with offerings from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and other leading Android phone makers.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus pre-order date and process

The iPhone lineup today (Image via Apple)

The entirety of the new iPhone lineup will be available for pre-orders starting Friday, September 15. The devices will be available for pre-orders on the official Apple Store, where the base model is listed for $799 and the Plus variant for $899. Other leading retail stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target will also stock the new iPhone. Pre-order details may vary for individual outlets. Therefore, if you prefer any of these stores, waiting till September 22 might be the best idea.

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colors and specs

The hardware powering the new iPhone devices(Image via Apple)

The new iPhone isn't a massive upgrade from the last gen. The devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chip. They bring support for a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that helps users find their iPhones and headphones quickly. Besides this, this device also features 2x Teleophoto and Dynamic Island, a feature missing on the base model iPhone 14s.

Colorways of the new iPhone (Image via Apple)

The new iPhone lineup is available in five new colorways. The device will be available in shades of black, white, light pink, yellow, and green shades. All of these variants will be available on Day 1, which is September 22. Therefore, you get a ton of options to choose from.