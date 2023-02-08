Apple iPhone 14 vs 14 Pro: Does the new A16 Bionic chip make sense?

Apple launched its latest iOS smartphone series, featuring two base and two Pro models, in September 2022. With the iPhone 14 series, the California-based tech giant focused on increasing the gap between its standard iPhones and premium models, a publicly-known agenda to make the flagships look more attractive.

However, Apple’s strategies have sparked confusion among fans who want to make a choice between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro. There are only a few prominent gaps between the standard model and the flagship model, causing users to ponder over whether to pay a premium price for the latter.

The processor and camera segments for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro feature notable differences on paper, which may not be apparent to casual users. The iPhone 14 Pro runs on the A16 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 is powered by the A15 Bionic.

Many have questioned the advantages of Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip over 2021’s A15 Bionic chip and whether the difference in performance is worth the price. This article sheds light on important comparisons to help the user decide.

Apple’s A16 Bionic chip brings visible performance improvements, but most users may not find the subtle differences worth the extra dollars

As per Geekbench 5’s benchmarks, the A16 Bionic chip is up to 10% more efficient than the A15 Bionic chip in single-core and multi-core performance. This is mostly due to the higher clock speed that the former features.

The A16 Bionic has been created using a new 4-nanometer process, which, as Apple proclaims, is the first of its kind on a smartphone. In comparison, the A15 Bionic is built on a 5-nanometer process.

The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic CPU features two high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, similar to the iPhone 14’s A15 Bionic. Both feature a 5-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. Hence, the difference in benchmark scores is probably due to the higher clock speed that the A16 chip features.

CPU specs: A16 vs A15 (Image via Nanoreview.net)

The A16’s high-performance cores (Everest) deliver a clock speed of up to 3.46 GHz, while the A15’s Avalanche can manage up to 3.23 GHz. Similarly, the former’s high-efficiency cores can clock up to 2.02 GHz, while the latter promises up to 1.82 GHz.

Geekbench 5 benchmarks (Image via Nanoreview.net)

Another exciting feature is the adoption of LPDDR5 memory inside the A16 Bionic chip. The A15 Bionic features LPDDR4x memory, which offers 50% less bandwidth than the latest LPDDR5 memory. Then again, this upgrade doesn’t promise anything exceptional, although a small boost to gaming performance and advanced system tasks may be noted.

The A16 Bionic chip delivers slightly better results in gaming and advanced graphical rendering, which is also expected to be the result of higher CPU clock speeds and the LPDDR5 memory.

Overall, the A16 Bionic may bring a considerable boost to the system and camera performance, as well as increased power efficiency in Apple’s iPhones, compared to the last-gen A15 Bionic. However, most fans would agree that the differences are minor.

Category Apple iPhone 14 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Processor A15 Bionic (5nm), Hexa-core (2x3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4x1.82 GHz Blizzard), Apple GPU 5-core A16 Bionic (4nm), Hexa-core (2x3.46 GHz Everest + 4x2.02 GHz Sawtooth), Apple GPU 5-core RAM 6GB LPDDR4X 6GB LPDDR5

Verdict

Featuring the A15 Bionic, Apple’s iPhone 14 starts at $799. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, starts at $999. The price difference comes from the more powerful camera setup, better processor, improved battery life, and more advanced features in the latter.

The iPhone 14 Pro may attract fans due to its advanced triple-camera setup. However, casual and budget-conscious users will find the iPhone 14 running on the A15 Bionic chip a little more value for money.

Based on the processor alone, the iPhone 14 Pro may not be an intelligent choice to make. While the benchmark scores show better numbers on the A16 Bionic, the difference between the A16 and A15 chips' performance is too subtle for serious consideration.

That said, the iPhone 14 Pro may be a worthwhile pick for mobile photography enthusiasts and someone who prefers the premium Apple experience over its standard.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes