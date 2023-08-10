M2 MacBook Air: Launch date, price, specifications, and more

Apple M2 MacBook Air (MBA) was launched last year as the high-end MBA, while the company continued selling the M1 MBA as the entry-level model. The M2 MacBook Air was a revolutionary launch as it marked the end of an era by discontinuing the iconic wedge-shaped MBA design after 14 years. This design update was a bold move since MBAs are considered the benchmark for thin and light laptops and the defacto option for millions worldwide.

Apart from the change to a more Pro-like boxy design, Apple also narrowed the performance gap between MacBook Air and MacBook Pro (MBP) with the powerful M2 chipset. While heavy content creators using Adobe Premiere Pro and the like should still stick to an MBP, the M2 MBA can handle light video editing, music production, and content creation. Here's all the information you need about the 15-inch and 13-inch M2 MacBook Air models.

M2 MacBook Air complete specifications

Apple recently launched the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, which is ideal for creators. It comes with the exact specifications as the base 13-inch variant but sports a larger display, bigger battery, and dual speakers. Here is the complete list of M2 MBA specifications.

Specifications ‌M2 MacBook Air‌ Display 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch LCD Liquid Retina display, 500 nits brightness Processor Apple ‌M2‌ chip Configuration 8-core CPU (four performance cores and four efficiency cores), up to 10-core GPU RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of unified memory Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB Thermal Management Passive cooling Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6 I/O ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Audio Four-speaker sound system (13-inch) or six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers (15-inch) Battery 52.6Wh or 66.5Wh Battery life Up to 18 hours of battery life Charging up to 67W (with power adapter)

M2 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Pro

While Apple has narrowed the gap between the MBA and MBP with the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air, there are still some features that set the two lineups apart. Let's look at a spec-by-spec comparison of the M2 MBA and M2 MBP.

Specifications ‌M2 MacBook Air‌ M2 MacBook Pro Display 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch LCD Liquid Retina display, 500 nits brightness 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 1,800 nits peak brightness Processor Apple ‌M2‌ chip Apple ‌M2‌ Pro chip or Apple ‌M2‌ Max chip Configuration 8-core CPU (four performance cores and four efficiency cores), up to 10-core GPU Up to 12-core CPU (eight performance cores and four efficiency cores), Up to 19-core GPU with ‌‌M2‌‌ Pro and up to 38-core GPU with ‌‌M2‌‌ Max RAM 8GB, 16GB, or 24GB of unified memory M2 Pro: 16GB or 32GB unified and M2 Max: 32GB, 64GB, or 96GB unified Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB Thermal Management Passive cooling Active cooling Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6E I/O ports Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports Three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, HDMI 2.1 port, SDXC card slot Audio 13-inch: 4 speakers, 15-inch: 6 speakers with force-cancelling woofers 6 high-fidelity speakers with force-cancelling woofers Battery 52.6Wh or 66.5Wh 70Wh or 100Wh Battery life Up to 18 hours of battery life Up to 18 or 22 hours of battery life Charging up to 67W (with power adapter) up to 140W (with power adapter)

When did the MacBook Air M2 launch?

Apple revealed the MacBook Air M2 at its WWDC event on June 6, 2022. However, they took their time to launch the product in markets worldwide. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air was available for pre-order on July 8 and was released on July 15. On the other hand, the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 was announced at the WWDS 2023 on June 5 and went on sale on June 13.

What is the price of the MacBook Air M2?

The MacBook Air 2022 starts at $1,099, whereas the 15-inch model is priced at $1,299 for the base variant. These models are not cheap, and Apple has kept the M1 MacBook Air as the budget option in the lineup. Below are the prices of both 13- and 15-inch M2 MacBook Air.

Where can I buy the MacBook Air 2022?

Those looking to pick up one of the M2 MacBook Air models have many options at their disposal. One such option is to purchase it from an Apple Store or Apple Refurbished Store if you don't mind getting a used laptop to save some money. If you are a student or a teacher, you can save money on your M2 MBA purchase from the Apple Education Store.

Apart from these, the M2 MacBook Air is also available online from Amazon occasionally at a discounted price. Additionally, interested buyers can pick up the laptop from B&H Photo, Best Buy, Walmart, or Adorama as well.

What are the MacBook Air 2022's features?

The M2 MacBook Air is an ideal laptop for most users. It has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. At its core is the Apple M2 chipset with four performance and efficiency cores. Additionally, the laptop features an 8-core (optional 10-core) GPU.

Accompanying the CPU and GPU is 8GB RAM (upgradable up to 24GB RAM) and 256GB (optional 512GB) SSD storage. The laptop boots macOS Ventura and is powered by a 52.6Wh for 13-inch and 66.5Wh for 15-inch with support for up to 67W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 2 Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe 3, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Other features include Touch ID, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, a 3-mic array, a 1080p HD camera, Force Touch trackpad, and quad speakers.

What are MacBook Air 2022 alternatives?

The M2 MacBook Air might not have the iconic wedge-shaped design, but it is a benchmark for thin, light laptops. If you are looking for an equally sleek Windows machine, here are the best M2 MacBook Air Windows alternatives.

1) Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a $1,499 Windows laptop that perfectly balances portability and performance. It combines a 13.4-inch 4K touchscreen display with the 13th gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It flaunts a great keyboard with a capacitive-touch function key row on top and a haptic touchpad.

2) ASUS ZenBook S13 OLED

ASUS ZenBooK S13 OLED is a sleek laptop with a stunning display and specifications. At a $1,400 starting price, the laptop offers a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display, Intel Core i5-1335U Processor, and Intel Iris XE GPU. It also comes with 16GB RAM (configurable up to a whopping 32GB RAM), making it ideal for both work and play.

3) LG Gram

As the name suggests, the LG Gram is designed to be an extremely lightweight yet powerful machine. The laptop is priced at around $1,700 in the US and is a worthy alternative to the M2 MBA. For the price, you get a stunning 14-inch, 16:10 FHD+ display, 13-gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, and 16GB of RAM.

That's all you need to know about MacBook Air M2. Apple is currently testing multiple M3 MacBooks and gearing up to launch its new MacBook lineup in 2024. However, if you need a powerful yet portable laptop, the latest MacBook Air is the best option.