Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Is it worth the upgrade?

Apple introduced the latest M-series processor in late 2023 with its MacBook Pro series. Now, the MacBook Air-M3 has made its arrival. Both ranges are designed to target different user segments. While the Air series is known for its portability and sleek design, the Pro lineup is known for its power and impressive performance.

This article compares the Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3 to help you choose the right laptop. We will review their specifications, performance, display, battery life, and more to help you make an informed decision.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Specs

The latest Air-M3 boasts similar specifications (Image via Apple)

Before delving into the comparison between both models, let's check their core specifications:

Specifications Apple MacBook Air M3 Apple MacBook Pro M3 Processor M3 M3 CPU core 8 8 Memory Up to 24GB Up to 24GB Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Battery life 18 hours 22 hours Display Liquid Retina display mini-LED backlit display Screen size 13-inch or 15-inch 14-inch Price Starts at $1099 Starts at $1599

As seen in the table, there is not much difference in the core specs, except for the display and the price.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Which delivers better performance?

The Pro lineup offers better performance (Image via Apple)

Generally, the Pro series caters to users seeking higher performance. But that doesn’t mean that the Air series is any less powerful. Since both devices come with the latest M-series processor, the performance gap between them is slim.

Other configurations, such as CPU core, GPU core, memory bandwidth, and media engine, are also similar on both devices. Each supports 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage. However, the Air starts at 256GB, as opposed to 512GB on the Pro.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Which has a superior display?

Which MacBook has a better display? (Image via Apple)

The display is the major differentiator between both devices. The MacBook Pro-M3 features a mini-LED backlit display with 1000 nits of sustained full-screen, which can go up to 1600 nits peak for HDR content. It also boasts ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the latest MacBook Air-M3 has a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits brightness. However, the refresh rate is limited to just 60Hz. Both devices have True Tone technology and Wide color (P3) features that result in a smooth visual experience.

Thus, the MacBook Pro is the winner when it comes to screen quality.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Which has optimal battery life?

The latest MacBook Air falls short in battery comparison (Image via Apple)

The Macbook Pro is better in terms of battery efficiency, as it can run up to 22 hours on day-to-day tasks, including watching videos. The latest MacBook Air is said to run only for around 18 hours.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch comes with a 70w USB-C power adapter, while the base model of the latest Air ships with a 30w plug. A brownie point to the Pro series for higher battery stakes.

Apple MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3: Final verdict

The MacBook Pro is expensive, but its performance justifies the price (Image via Apple)

If you already own a MacBook Pro M3, there is no reason to upgrade to the latest MacBook Air. The Pro M3 is a better device compared to its counterpart. However, if you are thinking of getting a new device, choosing between the MacBook Air M3 vs Pro M3 would depend on your personal needs and preferences.

If productivity is your priority, the Pro series is a better choice. However, for regular tasks, the Air lineup, with its lower cost, makes more sense.

