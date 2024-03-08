How to restart MacBook Pro? All methods explored

From routine maintenance procedures to facilitating the implementation of critical software updates, restarting a MacBook Pro serves a multifaceted role in ensuring optimal system performance. Whether you're dealing with a glitch or a frozen system, a simple reboot can help keep your device running smoothly.

Furthermore restarting your computer is a good maintenance practice. It's like giving it a fresh start and can help fix small issues. There are multiple ways to restart Apple's MacBook Pro, and in this article, we will explore those methods.

How to a restart MacBook Pro?

Restart MacBook Pro using the Apple menu and keyboard shortcuts (Image via Unsplash/yuhaimedia)

Using Apple menu

Here's how to restart a MacBook Pro using the Apple menu:

Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen. It will bring up a menu with options like Sleep, Shut Down, Lock Screen, and others.

Click on the Restart option.

option. If you have any open apps or tabs, you will get a prompt to confirm closing all the windows. Or you can choose to keep them by selecting the Reopen windows when logging back in checkbox.

checkbox. Confirm your action by clicking on Restart.

Using keyboard shortcut

The method to restart a MacBook Pro via keyboard shortcuts is as follows:

Press and hold the Control, Command, and Media Eject buttons together.

and buttons together. Alternatively, you can use the Control, Command, and Power buttons to restart your machine.

The first method will ask you to save any open document with unsaved changes, while the other will restart the MacBook Pro without any prompt.

How to hard restart a MacBook Pro and other versions?

Press and hold the Power button, whether it is the normal one or one with the Touch ID, until your Mac shuts down. Press it again to restart your device.

How to restart a MacBook Pro in different modes

Restart MacBook Pro in macOS recovery or Safe mode (Image via Unsplash/Maxim Hopman)

macOS recovery

Here's how to use the macOS recovery method:

Shut down your MacBook Pro from the Apple menu. Click on the menu and then select Shut Down.

Press and hold the Power button until the Options button shows up.

button shows up. Click on the Options button and then click on Continue.

button and then click on If asked, choose the volume level for your system.

Click on Next.

Select the administrator account and click Next.

Enter the administrator account’s password and click on Continue.

Next, a recovery app will appear. You can choose any of the available options as per your requirements.

Safe mode

Here's how to use the Safe mode method:

Complete shut down your Mac device.

Press and hold the Power button.

Once you get the System Volume and the Options button, select a volume level.

Press and hold the Shift key.

Click Continue in Safe Mode.

Your machine will start automatically.

Restarting your device is a great way to fix lots of problems. You can use any of the methods given, depending on your need and preference, but we recommend you seek professional assistance if the issue persists.

