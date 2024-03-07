Meta has launched a new set of features that allow you to edit Instagram DM up to 15 minutes after sending and pin up to three groups or 1:1 chats for easy access. Additionally, they announced that users can toggle on or off read receipts, just like the popular messaging app WhatsApp.

Previously, users only had the option to unsend messages. But with the latest update, you can now modify a single message multiple times (five times, to be precise). The recipient will be informed that the message has been edited.

If you send a message to a friend who is active on Instagram, they may have already read the message from their notifications before you edit your Instagram DM. It is important to note that only unread notifications are replaced with your edited message. Furthermore, you can now reply to a text with a sticker, GIF, photo, or video. And if you like a sticker, you can even save it for future use.

Here is how to edit Instagram DM

IG users can now easily edit text messages. This feature helps eliminate typos from messages and is available on both Android and iOS. Below is the complete step-by-step process to edit an Instagram DM.

Step 1: Go to your chat and tap and hold the message you want to edit. This will open up an advanced menu with options like Reply, Forward, Copy, and Unsend.

Step 2: From the pop-up menu, tap on Edit (you will not see this option after the time limit).

Step 3: Modify the text of the message.

Step 4: Once you are done with all the corrections, tap on the Send icon (paper airplane).

You and the recipient will now see the updated message.

Things to note

The Edit Instagram DM feature is still being tested and may not yet be available to all users globally. It's currently being rolled out gradually, so you'll likely get it very soon. If you can't see it, you should check if your app is up-to-date.

It is worth noting that the recipient will be notified that changes have been made to a message. They will not be able to check the old message, but after you’ve edited a message, a text notification that says “Edited” will appear next to the message.

You can only edit a single message up to five times. Currently, 15 minutes is the time limit within which you can edit a message. After this time you will not be able to make any modifications.

It is also worth noting that only unread notifications are replaced with the new message. Text messages that include mentions or commands cannot be modified, and if your edited message is reported, the edit history will be shared with the concerned authority.

