How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices with the same number?

There are plenty of applications that provide instant messaging services. But among them, WhatsApp stands out to be special. With billions of active users, it has become the most popular and widely used platform, allowing you to exchange text messages, connect through video and voice calls, and send voice chats and media.

While it seamlessly provides all the services, the Meta-owned platform flaws in one business. The use of the app's account has been limited to a single device. But in reality, the account associated with the same number can be used on multiple devices simultaneously.

But how can you do that? This comprehensive guide suits as a perfect step-by-step guide on how to access the messaging platform across multiple devices.

How to use the same WhatsApp account on iPhone and Android?

You can clone your WhatsApp account from iPhone to Android (Images via Meta)

Before beginning, make sure that both devices have the latest version of the app installed. In addition, it is important to note that you can clone your account from an iPhone to an Android device, but vice-versa is not possible.

Download and open the application on your Android device which can be downloaded from the Play Store Agree to the Terms and Conditions and then click on the three dots at the top right corner Click Link to an existing account No need to Log-out from iPhone. Open WhatsApp and head toward the Settings tab Click Linked Accounts, then click Link a Device Scan the QR Code displayed on the Android device

By following these steps, you can use a single account associated with the same number, on iPhone and Android handsets.

How to connect a WhatsApp account to Windows or Mac?

Open WhatsApp on Desktop and Mac is a simple process (Image via Meta)

The procedures to connect or link a WhatsApp account to Windows are the same as for the official Mac App.

To proceed, install the Desktop version of the app from the Store on Windows. Meanwhile, Mac users can install it from the App Store. Open the app on your iPhone or on Android Click Settings, then click Linked Accounts, followed by Link a Device. Scan the QR code that will be displayed on the application.

The messaging service continues to throw frequent updates that have eradicated most of the issues with the application. For instance, developers have introduced some mechanisms that enable you to text unsaved contact with ease.

And recently, starting from May 2023, the app has allowed its user to link a single account to a maximum of five devices. One of these devices is deemed the primary device, while the rest are secondary devices. This feature lets you access your accounts on smartphones, tablets, desktops, and web browsers all at once, providing seamless and effortless instant messaging services.