Is WhatsApp down today (March 5)?

Multiple Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads are down. This got WhatsApp users worrying about whether the platform would go down as well. Meta has been facing some tough times this evening as their premiere platforms have gone down for over an hour now. It has locked users out of both Instagram and Facebook and won't them come back.

Some users have also reported Google and YouTube to be down but they are working for the most part. Fortunately, WhatsApp is working for the most part. Sportskeeda's internal has independently verified each of these platforms.

Which platforms are down for most users?

Downdetector reports tonight for social media platforms and tech services (Image via @JUlCETHEKIDD/X)

Multiple website status detectors have confirmed that Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Threads, Valorant, and T-Mobile aren't working. Joining this list is WhatsApp, X, Google, YouTube, and Gmail, each with a sharp spike in down reports. The issue might be region or account-specific.

For now, the platforms are working for most users.