5 best business laptops in 2024

Given the plethora of options in the market, finding the best business laptop can be challenging. Business laptops are designed for professionals and organizations. They are optimized for portability, productivity, and longer active periods than personal-use laptops. They boast fantastic processors, ample RAM, and high-speed storage to efficiently handle all professional tasks.

Business laptops are also built for security. Security features, like biometric fingerprint scanners, are standard for these devices. Most business laptops offer configuration options to allow organizations and professionals to customize their devices based on their specific needs.

This article lists five of the best business laptops that you can consider buying in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best business laptops to buy in 2024?

1) Dell Latitude 5430

Dell Latitude 5430 is a rugged business laptop (Image via Dell)

The Dell Latitude 5430 is one of the best business laptops to buy right now. It is a semi-rugged device with a sturdy build.

The laptop has plenty of security features, from a fingerprint scanner and a contact or contactless Smart Card Reader to a TPM 2.0 platform module for encrypting data. It also allows deployment and management of computer fleets, including remote updates and enhanced security features.

Specifications Dell Latitude 5430 Processor 12th Gen Intel Core up to i7 series RAM Up to 64GB Storage Up to 2TB Display 14-inch GPU Intel Iris Xe Price Starts at $2000

The Dell Latitude 5430 offers impressive performance thanks to the 12th Gen Intel Core processor teaming up with the Intel Iris Xe GPU.

Pros:

Comparatively lightweight device.

Touch screen display with high response.

Many customization options.

Cons:

It is a semi-rugged device.

The starting price is expensive.

2) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)

One of the best business laptops (Image via Lenovo)

Our next pick for this list of best business laptops is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11). It has a stellar build quality, speedy performance, and feathery portability. Besides the Windows Hello security, you get a fingerprint scanner built into the power button to skip typing a password when logging in to your device.

Specifications Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) Processor 13th Gen Intel Core up to i7 series RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB Display 14-inch GPU Intel Iris Xe Price Starts at $1200

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) has a 14-inch display. If that isn’t enough, you can use Mirametrix Glance software to help manage apps on an external monitor. The device's speakers are loud and clear, and Dolby Atmos is the cherry on top of the cake.

Pros:

Available at a competitive price.

Battery life is fantastic.

Handsome 16:10 aspect ratio display.

Cons:

Higher models can be expensive.

No SD or microSD card slot

3) HP Elite Dragonfly G4

A thin and light business laptop (Image via HP)

Business laptops are meant for productivity, performance, security, and portability, and the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 serves all these purposes. The device is thin and light, yet it has a full array of ports, including USB4, HDMI, audio jack, and others. The display is bright and colorful, and the battery can last up to 20 hours of video playback.

Specifications HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core up to i7 series RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB Display 13.5-inch GPU Intel Iris Xe Price Starts at $1350

The Elite Dragonfly G4 comes with HP Wolf Security. The AI-enhanced business security feature protects the device from hardware-enforced malware isolation, phishing protection, BIOS protection, and operating system image defense.

Pros:

The design is sleek and sturdy.

Comparatively lightweight device.

Battery life is superb.

Cons:

No SD or microSD card slot.

Expensive as compared to other competitors, especially when customized.

4) Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 is an all-around business laptop (Image via Acer)

The Acer Swift 5 is a great device. It has a gorgeous and sleek exterior and delivers powerful performance. The 1080p Gorilla Glass antimicrobial touchscreen display is clear and vibrant. The keyboard is smooth, the touchpad is silky, and the audio quality is fantastic. Overall, it is one of the best business laptops currently available in the market.

Specifications Acer Swift 5 Processor 12th Gen Intel Core up to i7 series RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 1TB Display 14-inch GPU Intel Iris Xe Price Starts at $1400

The Acer Swift 5 has a great battery life. It can last up to eight to nine hours on regular and medium tasks. Besides business work, it can also handle some casual games.

Pros:

Performance is excellent.

Build quality and design are fantastic.

Battery life is solid.

Cons:

A little overpriced device.

The keyboard is slippery.

You might face screen glare issues.

5) Apple MacBook Air M2

Apple MacBook Air M2 is a premium-level business laptop (Image via Apple)

Our last pick for this list of the best business laptops is the Apple MacBook Air M2, currently the sleekest laptop offered by the Cupertino-based giant. It can handle almost all daily tasks without any sweat.

Specifications Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor M2 processor RAM Up to 24GB Storage Up to 2TB Display 13-inch and 15-inch GPU IM2 integrated Price Starts at $1400

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a great screen with a brightness level of 495 nits. Its battery can run up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Pros:

Battery life is excellent.

One of the sleekest and lightest laptops.

Bright and colorful display

Cons:

Pricey than previous models.

