5 best Dell gaming laptops in 2024

When determining the best Dell gaming laptop, several models stand out, each offering different specs to cater to various preferences and gaming needs. Over the years, this American brand has consistently delivered devices with sleek and attractive designs complemented by impressive features and advanced technology.

Gaming laptops offer various advantages; they are easy to set up, portable, and provide brilliant performance. However, picking one from the wide range of options can be a challenging endeavor. To make things easier, this article will take a closer look at the five best Dell gaming laptops in 2024.

Top Dell gaming laptops today

1) Alienware m18

Alienware line-up offers the best Dell gaming laptops (Image via Dell)

Our first pick for the list is the 18-inch Alienware m18. It boasts some of the best specs available in the market and has different configurations ranging from $1849 to $4899 based on your preferred specification. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX or 13th Gen Intel i7-13700HX processor.

Specifications Alienware m18 Processor 13th Gen Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9 GPU NVIDIA RTX 4060/4070/4080/4090 RAM 16GB/32GB/64GB Storage 1TB to 8TB GPU memory 8GB/12GB/16GB Display 18" QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 18" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) Price Starting from $1899

This exceptional performance comes with a high-end design and top-end extras like RGB lights and a 1080p webcam.

Pros:

The build is sturdy, with a metal lid

It offers a super sharp display

It is available in various configurations and options

Cons:

It is bulky and heavy

Battery life is comparatively less

2) Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

One of the best Dell gaming laptops (Image via Dell)

The Inspiron 16 Plus is among the best Dell gaming laptops at this price segment. It comes with a powerful 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor, which is upgradable to i7-13700H. It doesn’t have Windows Hello face recognition. However, you get a fingerprint reader built into the power button.

Specifications Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Processor 13th Gen Intel i7 GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050/4050/4060 RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 1TB/2TB GPU memory 6GB/8GB Display 16.0-inch (2560x1600) Price Starting from $999

The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus’s display has a 120Hz refresh rate. The battery life is decent, and it can handle your favorite titles without breaking a sweat.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price

Battery life is good

Thanks to the fingerprint lock, you can now skip entering a password

Cons:

Heavy compared to other models

The keyboard is mediocre

3) Dell G15

An affordable gaming laptop (Image via Dell)

The Dell G15 is available in both Intel and AMD variants. The former comes with either a 13th Gen i5-13450HX or a 13th Gen i7-13650HX processor, while the AMD variants are Ryzen 5 7640HS and Ryzen 7 7840HS. In addition to these CPUs, it boasts powerful GPU options ranging from the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060.

Specifications Dell G15 Processor 13th Gen Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 (7000 series) GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050/4050/4060 RAM 8GB/16GB Storage 512GB/1TB GPU memory 6GB/8GB Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) Price Starting from $899

The display is another highlight of the device, with a 120Hz refresh screen even in the base model and 165Hz and 360Hz options for higher variants, making it one of the best budget gaming laptops to consider.

Pros:

Available at a very affordable price

It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz even in the base model

Cons:

Higher variants are overpriced

Odd and restrictive configuration choices

The base version comes with an RTX 3050 GPU

4) Alienware x16 R1

A premium gaming laptop from Dell (Image via Dell)

The Alienware x16 is one of the best Dell gaming laptops. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, or you can also opt for the i9-13900HK variant. It has a sturdy design, a reasonable thickness, and weight for a high-powered gaming laptop. The x16 delivers up to seven hours of battery life, which is one of the best in the market.

Specifications Alienware x16 Processor 13th Gen Intel i7/i9 GPU NVIDIA RTX 4060/4070/4080 RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 1TB/2TB/4TB GPU memory 8GB/12GB Display 16", FHD+ 1920x1200,16", QHD+ 2560x1600 Price Starting from $1799

Apart from a spacious key setup, the Alienware x16 has an eye-catching glowing touchpad that feels delightfully smooth, thanks to its glass surface.

Pros:

It gives best-in-class performance

It comes with plenty of customizable RGB lighting

Cons:

The port placement is inconvenient

Fans are a bit noisy

5) Alienware x14 R2

A great option for those who want a gaming laptop with a small display (Image via Dell)

The Alienware x14 R2 is a very reliable gaming device. It has an impressive super-slim build. The aluminum-and-magnesium alloy build feels premium and attractive. This 14-inch laptop is a boon for portability. Although you get a small display, in terms of quality, it’s great for playing games. The panel is quite sharp and offers rich colors with up to 300 nits of brightness.

Specifications Alienware x14 R2 Processor 13th Gen Intel i5/i7 GPU NVIDIA RTX 3050/4050/4060 RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB GPU memory GB/8GB Display 14'' QHD+ (2560 x 1600) Price Starting from $1399

The Alienware x14 R2 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel processor, which is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX card. You get various configuration options to suit your preferences. All these features make it one of the best Dell gaming laptops.

Pros:

The build is super slim

Battery life is long

You can carry it with you anywhere

Cons:

QHD+ screen resolution, which can't handle GeForce RTX 4060 at max settings sometimes

The screen size is small

That concludes our list of the five best Dell gaming laptops. If this doesn't cater to your interests, check out the best gaming laptops by Asus.