5 best budget laptops for playing Fortnite Chapter 5

By Adith Pramod
Modified Jan 02, 2024 14:38 GMT
Consider these laptops for playing Fortnite Chapter 5 (Image via Epic Games)

There are several specifications to look out for when buying a budget laptop, especially if you want one for playing a first-person shooter or a battle royale title like Fortnite. Higher specs on a system essentially future-proof your laptop and improve your experience. Considering factors like RAM and graphics cards, you can choose a gaming laptop that balances performance and affordability.

This article will discuss five of the best budget-friendly laptops that enhance your battle royale experience, focusing on Fortnite.

Note: This article is subjective and based solely on the author's opinions.

5 best budget laptops for playing Fortnite Chapter 5

1) Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

youtube-cover

Price: $599.99

Features

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

CPU

Intel Core i5-13420H Processor

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (6GB)

RAM

8 GB DDR5-5200MHz

Storage

1 TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC

Display

15.6", Anti-Glare, Non-Touch

Screen Resolution

1920 x 1080, FHD

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Battery

60Whr

Weight

5.29lbs

The Lenovo LOQ 15 has four variants. We will be discussing the LOQ (15" Intel) with the RTX 3050, which is the most affordable variant. The Intel Core i5-13420H Processor can handle Fortnite smoothly at 60-70 FPS on medium to high settings. The 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD offer enough resources for multitasking and fast loading times in Fortnite.

Compared to other laptops, the Lenovo LOQ 15 falls on the more affordable side. It offers one USB-C port (10Gbps), three full-size USB ports (5Gbps and 10 Gbps), one HDMI 2.1 port, and one Ethernet port. However, the laptop does have its downsides. There have been reports of overheating when under a heavy load. Also, the keyboard feels less premium than other laptops around this price range.

Buying link

2) HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop

youtube-cover

Price: $749.99

Features

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop

CPU

Intel Core i5-13500H

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (6 GB)

RAM

8 GB DDR4-3200 (2 X 4 GB)

Storage

512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD)

Display

15.6", anti-glare

Screen Resolution

1920x1080 pixels Full HD

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Battery

70 Whr Li-ion polymer

Weight

5.06 lb

The HP Victus is a great laptop for its price, providing all the elements required for playing high-quality games. The 15.6" 1080p 144Hz IPS screen is ideal for competitive gaming. The 144Hz display allows for smooth gameplay and is crucial for a fast-paced game like Fortnite. The Intel Core i5-13500H is a six-core CPU capable of handling the battle royale title at 60 FPS on medium to high settings.

The battery life on the Victus 15 is average. Expect four to five hours on normal usage and less during gaming. It has one USB-C port, two full-size USB ports, one HDMI port, and an SD card reader slot.

Buying link

3) Acer Nitro 5 15 ANV15-51-532J

youtube-cover

Price: $769.99

Features

Acer Nitro 5 15 ANV15-51-532J

CPU

Intel Core i5 i5-13420H

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6 GB)

RAM

8 GB DDR5 SDRAM

Storage

512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2

Display

15.6", IPS

Screen Resolution

1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate

144 Hz

Battery

57 Wh Li-Polymer

Weight

4.66 lb

The Acer Nitro V15 is a powerful gaming laptop that can handle Fortnite like a champ, offering exceptional performance and smooth gameplay. The 144Hz display paired with the RTX 3060 provides an unparalleled gaming experience. The Nitro V15 boasts a dual cooling fan system to handle the heat generated by the hardware.

Like most gaming laptops, the Nitro V15 doesn't have an excellent battery life, with less than three to four hours when gaming. It has one USB-C port, three full-size USB ports, and one HDMI port.

Buying link

4) Dell Inspiron 16 5635

youtube-cover

Price: $649.99

Features

Dell Inspiron 16 5635

CPU

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U

GPU

Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

RAM

16 GB LPDDR4x

Storage

1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD

Display

16’’, anti-glare, non-touch

Screen Resolution

1920 x 1200 FHD

Refresh Rate

60 Hz

Battery

54 Wh

Weight

4.01 lb

The Dell Inspiron is not a traditional gaming laptop but is well equipped with features that would let you game with moderate ease. Despite lacking a dedicated graphics card, it offers 16GB RAM paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, which does relatively well while gaming. Even with the low specs, it can run Fortnite at 50-60fps. It has two full-size USB ports, one USB-C, and one HDMI port.

The Inspiron 16's biggest drawback would be the lack of a dedicated GPU. While the Ryzen 7 can handle moderately big workloads, the lack of a GPU does show significantly. Nevertheless, this laptop is a good option if it falls under your budget.

Buying link

5) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HF

youtube-cover

Price: $839

Features

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

CPU

Intel Core i5-10300H

GPU

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB)

RAM

8GB DDR4

Storage

512GB PCIe SSD Gen 3

Display

15.6’’, IPS

Screen Resolution

1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Battery

90WHrs

Weight

7lbs

The ASUS TUF F15 is a relatively good gaming laptop that can run games at decent frame rates. The presence of the GTX 1650 does have its positives and negatives. It can run Fortnite at 60-70fps or higher, depending on the settings. The 144Hz display paired with the GTX offers a smooth, fluid-like display that performs great when gaming.

The biggest drawback of the TUF F15 would be its GPU. At this price range, laptops are expected to have a relatively higher GPU. It consists of one USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports.

Buying link

Conquering the vibrant landscapes and intense battles of Fortnite Chapter 5 doesn't require a hefty price tag. From the value champion Acer Nitro 5 to the sleek performer HP Victus 15, each option delivers a unique blend of performance, features, and affordability.

Consider your priorities, whether raw power, versatility, or portability, and choose the laptop that best complements your gaming journey.

