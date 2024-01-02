There are several specifications to look out for when buying a budget laptop, especially if you want one for playing a first-person shooter or a battle royale title like Fortnite. Higher specs on a system essentially future-proof your laptop and improve your experience. Considering factors like RAM and graphics cards, you can choose a gaming laptop that balances performance and affordability.

This article will discuss five of the best budget-friendly laptops that enhance your battle royale experience, focusing on Fortnite.

Note: This article is subjective and based solely on the author's opinions.

5 best budget laptops for playing Fortnite Chapter 5

1) Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

Price: $599.99

Features Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 CPU Intel Core i5-13420H Processor GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (6GB) RAM 8 GB DDR5-5200MHz Storage 1 TB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 TLC Display 15.6", Anti-Glare, Non-Touch Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080, FHD Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 60Whr Weight 5.29lbs

The Lenovo LOQ 15 has four variants. We will be discussing the LOQ (15" Intel) with the RTX 3050, which is the most affordable variant. The Intel Core i5-13420H Processor can handle Fortnite smoothly at 60-70 FPS on medium to high settings. The 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD offer enough resources for multitasking and fast loading times in Fortnite.

Compared to other laptops, the Lenovo LOQ 15 falls on the more affordable side. It offers one USB-C port (10Gbps), three full-size USB ports (5Gbps and 10 Gbps), one HDMI 2.1 port, and one Ethernet port. However, the laptop does have its downsides. There have been reports of overheating when under a heavy load. Also, the keyboard feels less premium than other laptops around this price range.

2) HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop

Price: $749.99

Features HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop CPU Intel Core i5-13500H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (6 GB) RAM 8 GB DDR4-3200 (2 X 4 GB) Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4x4 SSD) Display 15.6", anti-glare Screen Resolution 1920x1080 pixels Full HD Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 70 Whr Li-ion polymer Weight 5.06 lb

The HP Victus is a great laptop for its price, providing all the elements required for playing high-quality games. The 15.6" 1080p 144Hz IPS screen is ideal for competitive gaming. The 144Hz display allows for smooth gameplay and is crucial for a fast-paced game like Fortnite. The Intel Core i5-13500H is a six-core CPU capable of handling the battle royale title at 60 FPS on medium to high settings.

The battery life on the Victus 15 is average. Expect four to five hours on normal usage and less during gaming. It has one USB-C port, two full-size USB ports, one HDMI port, and an SD card reader slot.

3) Acer Nitro 5 15 ANV15-51-532J

Price: $769.99

Features Acer Nitro 5 15 ANV15-51-532J CPU Intel Core i5 i5-13420H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6 GB) RAM 8 GB DDR5 SDRAM Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 Display 15.6", IPS Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 144 Hz Battery 57 Wh Li-Polymer Weight 4.66 lb

The Acer Nitro V15 is a powerful gaming laptop that can handle Fortnite like a champ, offering exceptional performance and smooth gameplay. The 144Hz display paired with the RTX 3060 provides an unparalleled gaming experience. The Nitro V15 boasts a dual cooling fan system to handle the heat generated by the hardware.

Like most gaming laptops, the Nitro V15 doesn't have an excellent battery life, with less than three to four hours when gaming. It has one USB-C port, three full-size USB ports, and one HDMI port.

4) Dell Inspiron 16 5635

Price: $649.99

Features Dell Inspiron 16 5635 CPU AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U GPU Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4x Storage 1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD Display 16’’, anti-glare, non-touch Screen Resolution 1920 x 1200 FHD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Battery 54 Wh Weight 4.01 lb

The Dell Inspiron is not a traditional gaming laptop but is well equipped with features that would let you game with moderate ease. Despite lacking a dedicated graphics card, it offers 16GB RAM paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, which does relatively well while gaming. Even with the low specs, it can run Fortnite at 50-60fps. It has two full-size USB ports, one USB-C, and one HDMI port.

The Inspiron 16's biggest drawback would be the lack of a dedicated GPU. While the Ryzen 7 can handle moderately big workloads, the lack of a GPU does show significantly. Nevertheless, this laptop is a good option if it falls under your budget.

5) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506HF

Price: $839

Features ASUS TUF Gaming F15 CPU Intel Core i5-10300H GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Gen 3 Display 15.6’’, IPS Screen Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 144Hz Battery 90WHrs Weight 7lbs

The ASUS TUF F15 is a relatively good gaming laptop that can run games at decent frame rates. The presence of the GTX 1650 does have its positives and negatives. It can run Fortnite at 60-70fps or higher, depending on the settings. The 144Hz display paired with the GTX offers a smooth, fluid-like display that performs great when gaming.

The biggest drawback of the TUF F15 would be its GPU. At this price range, laptops are expected to have a relatively higher GPU. It consists of one USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports.

Conquering the vibrant landscapes and intense battles of Fortnite Chapter 5 doesn't require a hefty price tag. From the value champion Acer Nitro 5 to the sleek performer HP Victus 15, each option delivers a unique blend of performance, features, and affordability.

Consider your priorities, whether raw power, versatility, or portability, and choose the laptop that best complements your gaming journey.