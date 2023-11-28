Fortnite x Formula 1 collaboration in development, leaks show

Fortnite x Formula 1 featuring Lewis Hamilton was a successful endeavor. Given the hype surrounding the rumored "Rocket Racing'' mode, fans were overwhelmed to see this legend become part of the Metaverse. Following the success, it seems that another collaboration is in development. According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, there are more encrypted files in-game.

During the update v27.11, Epic Games changed the name of the encrypted set of files to "F1 Racers." It seems that the cosmetic bundle/set will contain numerous Outfits.

There are roughly 10 Outfits, which will be customizable in nature. The set/bundle also contains a Glider, which features a flame trail. While this is the most recent leak, it looks like Epic Games has a lot planned in collaboration with Formula 1.

Fortnite x Formula 1 could be just getting started by the looks of it

In late July 2023, leaker/data miner fortbrleakks mentioned that Epic Games released a survey with the names of Formula 1 drivers. This list includes names such as Oscar Piastri, Pierre Gasly, Nyck De-Vries, Sergio Perez, Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, and, of course, Lewis Hamilton.

Given that Epic Games did release an official Outfit in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, this is an indication that they are far from done with Formula 1. If anything, the recent leak suggests there could be another collaboration sometime during Chapter 5 Season 1.

While it's unclear if the aforementioned Formula 1 personalities will be featured in-game, a cosmetic bundle/set will likely be added to the Item Shop. That's not all that was featured on the survey.

In addition to personalities, the survey contained the names of Formula 1 teams and events. This includes names such as Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Miami Grand Prix, Haas F1 Team, and McLaren F1 Team.

According to leaker/data-miner FNBRbuzz, it seems that these could become part of the upcoming Fortnite “Rocket Racing" mode.

Fortnite x Formula 1 could become part of "Rocket Racing"

It seems that Formula 1 vehicles and racetracks will be imported to the upcoming "Rocket Racing'' mode. While this is based on a rumor, it does make sense, considering the collaboration with Lewis Hamilton and other such leaks.

Since the "Rocket Racing'' mode would be a mix-and-match of Rocket League and Fortnite, the possibilities are endless. As such, if this comes to pass, Formula 1 could have long term collaboration in place with Epic Games. Perhaps in the long run, players would be able to attend Formula 1 events in-game itself.

