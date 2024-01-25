5 best HP laptops to buy in 2024

Navigating the market to find the best HP laptop can be incredibly challenging. With a diverse range of models, the USA-based brand caters to the needs of various users, ranging from students and working professionals to avid gamers. The overwhelming number of choices makes it difficult for consumers to pick and purchase the perfect device for them.

To simplify this decision-making journey, this article presents a curated selection of five HP laptops that are highly recommended in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best HP laptops to buy in 2024?

1) HP Victus 16

The Victus 16 is one of the best HP laptops out there (Image via HP)

The HP Victus 16 is available with various configurations. The base model is equipped with the Intel Core i5-14450HX and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Its battery is incredibly long-lasting.

Specifications HP Victus 16 Processor 14th Gen Intel i5/i7 GPU NVIDIA RTX 4050/4060/ RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 512GB/1TB GPU memory 6GB/8GB Display 16.1" diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080)16.1" diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440) Price Starting from $1099

This portable device has an amazing display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a relatively plain design. Despite being plastic, the body feels very sturdy.

Pros:

Battery life is exceptionally good.

The build feels premium and sturdy.

Cons:

The refresh rate is very low.

The GeForce RTX 4050 version is a bit overpriced.

2) HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook (Image via HP/Best Buy)

If you are looking for a productivity device, The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the perfect pick for you. It boasts a brilliant 1,200-nit touch screen, making text legible even in outdoor sunlight.

HP also provides a free year of tech support for the product. Agents dedicated to the laptop and ChromeOS will be available around the clock, on an online chat or a phone call.

Specifications HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook Processor 12th Gen Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 7 GPU Intel Iris X or AMD Radeon RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB GPU memory Integrated Display 14" diagonal, WXQGA (2560x1600), Price Starting from $999

Apart from a spacious key setup, this device boasts a fingerprint scanner that enables speedy and secure logins.

Pros:

The brightness levels are amazing.

It comes with a high-resolution webcam.

The company provides dedicated chat and phone support.

Cons:

No audio jack is provided on the device.

A little expensive for the specifications provided.

Heavier as compared to other competitors.

3) HP Spectre x360

HP's flagship 2-in-1 convertible laptop (Image via HP)

The Spectre x360 is HP's flagship 2-in-1 convertible laptop. Intel's Core Ultra processor teams up with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU in this device, making it a beast in terms of performance. Nevertheless, you can make some adjustments to the CPU and GPU based on your preferences.

Specifications HP Spectre X360 Processor Intel Core Ultra or 13th Gen i7 GPU Intel Iris X/Intel ARC, or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 16GB Storage 512GB/1TB/2TB GPU memory Up to 6GB Display 16" diagonal, 3K+ (3072 x 1920) Price Starting from $1199

The HP Spectre x360 is one of the best HP laptops out there. It has a gorgeous OLED touch screen and an exceptional 9MP webcam that delivers remarkably bright and colorful images.

Pros:

It comes with an OLED touch screen.

Battery life is superb.

It features the best-in-class webcam.

Overall productivity performance is impressive.

Cons:

Fully loaded variants are super expensive.

No HDMI port is given.

4) HP Envy 16

One of the best HP laptops for content creators (Image via HP)

If you are a content creator, you will love the HP Envy 16. It offers three screens: a 2560 x 1600 IPS non-touch panel, a touch screen with the same pixel count, and an OLED touch screen with a 2880 x 1800 resolution. All these displays have a refresh rate of 120Hz. HP has also added a 5MP webcam that captures well-lit and crisp images.

Specifications HP Envy 16 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i7/i9 GPU Intel Arc A370M Graphics or GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB/32GB Storage 512GB/1TB/2TB GPU memory 4GB Display 17.3" diagonal, FHD (2560 x 1600) 17.3" diagonal, OLED(2880 x 1800) Price Starting from $879

The HP Envy 16 is a first-class creative laptop delivering incredible productivity benchmarks. These features make it one of the best HP laptops in the market.

Pros:

It offers an OLED touch screen.

The base model also features 16GB of RAM.

Cons:

OLED screen consumes high battery.

Heavier as compared to other competitors.

5) HP Pavilion Plus 14

The best HP laptop for portability (Image via HP)

The HP Pavilion Plus 14 is a perfect device for people looking for portability. It is an affordable lightweight with a sharp OLED screen.

The device is available in both Intel and AMD variants, which can be customized per the user's requirements. It features a 5-megapixel resolution webcam with a sliding privacy shutter and Windows Hello face recognition.

Specifications HP Pavilion Plus 14 Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 GPU Intel Iris Xe or AMD Radeon 740M RAM 16GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB GPU memory Integrated Display 14" diagonal, WUXGA (1920 x 1200)14" diagonal, WQXGA (2560 x 1600)14" diagonal, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) Price Starting from $559

The Pavilion Plus 14 is one of the best HP laptops available. However, the top variants are a little pricey.

Pros:

The base model is available at a very competitive price.

It comes with a superb OLED screen.

Even base models are equipped with 16GB of RAM.

Cons:

The touchpad is lackluster.

Higher variants are too costly.

This is the end of our list of the five best HP laptops. If these options don't interest you, check out this list of the best laptops from other brands.