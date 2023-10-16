Best laptops in 2023

Shopping for the best laptop can be daunting, given the plethora of options at your disposal. There are different models designed for general productivity, media consumption, editing, professional workload, and gaming. So, making the best purchase might be challenging, as you might wish to refresh your technology soon. The options have never been more diverse in terms of brands, features, and specifications. Coupled with that, it's impossible to overlook inflated prices.

Hence, we have scouted the best laptops for various scenarios in late 2023 and listed them below.

Best Windows laptop - Dell XPS 15 9520 ($2,099)

Dell XPS 15 9530 (Image via Windows Central)

The Dell XPS 15 9530 is the best laptop for Windows users. It is a versatile option with a gorgeous display and top-notch specifications. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip powering the 15.6-inch 4K OLED display in the XPS 15 is not specifically built for gaming, but it can adeptly run any latest title or fulfill any graphical task.

Laptop Dell XPS 15 9530 Processor Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Display 15.6-inch 4K OLED RAM 32GB DDR5

It is the ideal all-purpose laptop and weighs a little under 2 kg. Additionally, the current model upholds Dell's reputation for providing top specs at a reasonable price. The only notable drawback is that it doesn't have fast refresh rate support. That said, a 60Hz OLED panel guarantees long battery life.

Pros

Gorgeous 4K OLED display

Full-day battery life

Can play most games without stutter

Cons

Only 60Hz refresh rate support

A bit heavy for frequent travelers

No USB-A port

Best MacBook - Apple MacBook Pro 14 ($1999)

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 2022 (Image via Apple)

With its latest M2 chipset and long battery life, the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch model is the best offering from the Cupertino-based giant. It also offers a fantastic user experience thanks to a crisp 120Hz Mini LED display, spacious and wide keyboard, and user-friendly touchpad.

Laptop Apple MacBook Pro 14 Processor Apple M2 Pro GPU M2 Display 14.2-inch 120Hz 2K Liquid Retina RAM Upto 32GB

Apart from that, users receive several connection options, including an HDMI port, three USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a full-size SD card reader. The laptop can handle almost all daily tasks and comes equipped with loudspeakers and great front camera quality.

Pros

Superb battery life

Lightweight

Best Touchpad experience

120Hz refresh rate

Cons

Not meant for gaming

Small display

Best Chromebook - Lenovo Chromebook C340 ($529)

Lenovo Chromebook C340 is the best laptop in this scenario (Image via Android Central)

Chromebooks are meant for basic day-to-day usage, and the Lenovo Chromebook C340 exactly serves that purpose. Available at a cheap price, it's a much better alternative than other heavy-spaced laptops. The best facet is that it's a convertible laptop and offers long battery life. Hence, it's probably the best offering with Chrome OS.

Laptop Lenovo Chromebook C340 Processor Intel Core i3 8130U GPU Intel UHD 620 Display 15.6 inch Full HD RAM 4GB

However, since you only get 4GB of RAM, you might want to be careful about opening too many websites simultaneously. That said, its IPS panel is sufficient for daily use. There is enough screen space for split-screen multitasking, with the machine even offering better picture quality than other competing Chromebooks.

Pros

Lightweight

Big 15.6-inch IPS display

Long battery life

Cons

Only 4GB RAM

Low brightness

Best laptop for gaming - Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 ($3899)

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 is the best laptop for gaming (Image via Asus

For gaming, you would always need the best hardware, and the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 fulfills that criterion. This laptop has a massive 18-inch, 2560 x 1600 display with a frame rate of 240 Hz. All high-end games can be run smoothly thanks to the RTX 4090 and Intel's top-tier 13900HX mobile CPU.

Laptop Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 Processor Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Display 18 inch 240Hz 2K RAM 32GB DDR5

The Asus ROG Strix also has a whopping 2TB SSD storage, which means you can store all heavy games and huge media files without any worries. Its 4.5-hour battery life may seem short, but you can extend that by using power-saving settings or lowering brightness. Hence, it's probably the best laptop for gaming currently.

Pros

Best-in-class specifications

Fast 240Hz refresh rate

Bezel-less display

Cons

Costly

Average battery backup

Best laptop for productivity - Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra ($2599)

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra (Image via SamMobile)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is the best laptop for productivity seekers. It has a big 16-inch AMOLED display, which is great for everyday use and media consumption. Additionally, its powerful RTX 4050 mobile GPU and Intel Core i7 13700H CPU can deal with any game or graphical task.

Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra Processor Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Display 16 inch 140Hz 3K AMOLED RAM 32GB DDR5

Despite the beefy hardware, it is still fairly lightweight and can be used by professionals for office purposes. The laptop is also equipped with a good quality Full HD webcam, which is great for meetings or occasional video calls. As a bonus, Samsung has promised over eight hours of battery life on this behemoth.

Pros

Superb battery life

AMOLED display

Lightweight

Cons

Sub-par speakers

Best lightweight laptop - Dell XPS 13 Plus ($1249)

Dell XPS 13 Plus (Image via PC World)

If you are seeking the best laptop for traveling or one that doesn't increase your burden, then the Dell XPS 13 Plus is a perfect choice. The laptop has a beautiful OLED display with incredibly small bezels and only weighs 1.2 kg. Additionally, it features a very ergonomic keyboard.

Laptop Dell XPS 13 Plus Processor Intel Core i7-1260P GPU Intel Iris XE Display 13.4-inch Full HD IPS RAM 16GB DDR5

But due to its compact design, you do miss out on certain features, such as a headphone jack and external GPU. That said, its powerful i7 12th generation CPU and 16GB RAM provide enough power for most productivity tasks. Dell also hasn't skimped out on the battery department, with the machine capable of powering through 13 hours.

Pros

Infinity Edge display

Backlit keyboard

Invisible trackpad

Great for outdoor usage

Cons

No headphone jack

No fast refresh rate support

Laptop with the best display - Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 ($1799)

Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14 (Image via Asus)

If you want the best laptop for display, there is nothing better than the Asus Zenbook Pro Duo 14. As the name suggests, it has two high-resolution OLED displays, with the secondary display having touchscreen support. The main panel also has 120Hz refresh rate support and is ideal for playing games or watching movies.

Laptop Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED Processor Intel Core i9-13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Display Main - 14.5-inch OLED 120Hz 2KSecondary - 12.7-inch IPS 2K RAM 32GB DDR5

High-performance hardware from Intel and Nvidia is also included with this laptop. Coupled with that, its 16:10 primary screen practically has no bezels. If the display is your main priority, this unique machine is your ideal option despite its bulky structure.

Pros

Gorgeous 120Hz OLED main display

Secondary display can be used for a variety of purposes

Flagship processor

Cons

Bulky

Compact trackpad

Laptop with the best battery life - HP Envy 16 ($1749)

HP Envy 16 (Image via SoyaCincau)

Next, we present the best laptop for long battery life. The HP Envy 16 is a fairly compact machine but still has top-of-the-line specifications and can be used for over 14 hours without the charging adapter. Although Macbooks offer more battery life, this is an impressive figure for a Windows machine. Additionally, its front-firing speakers are one of the best in its class.

Laptop HP Envy 16 Processor Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Display 16-inch 2K OLED RAM 16GB GDDR5

Although the OLED display of the Envy 16 isn't incredibly bright, it is remarkably clear and supports deeper blacks. With two USB-C ports, two full-size USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI output, and a microSD card slot, the Envy 16 offers a ton of connectivity options as well.

Pros

Front-firing speakers

Touch screen support

Flagship processor

Cons

Weighs more than 2.5 kg

Best overall laptop - MacBook Air M2 ($1099)

Apple MacBook Air M2 (Image via HT Tech)

The best laptop on this list, considering pricing, features, and battery life, has to be the Apple MacBook Air M2. It is the ultimate productivity machine and offers a stellar battery life of more than 15 hours. With this new Air model comes a bespoke design, which offers an edge-to-edge display and Apple's traditional camera notch.

Laptop Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor Apple M2 chipset GPU M2 Display 13.6-inch 2K Retina IPS display RAM Upto 24GB

Another welcome change is the inclusion of a Full HD webcam, which offers sharper video support. It still comes without any USB-A port, but the multifunctional Type C ports and the headphone jack offer enough for most users. The speakers are also fairly loud, ensuring great playback.

Pros

Lightweight design

Full HD webcam

Stellar battery life

Cons

Not meant for gaming

No fast refresh rate support

That concludes our list of the best laptops for every user and scenario. Each listed machine is superb in its capabilities and remains a favorite amongst most consumers.

