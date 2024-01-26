5 best Acer laptops to buy in 2024

Determining the best Acer laptop for your specific needs can be a daunting task. The brand's diverse range of models, featuring different specifications and features, makes it very difficult to pick the ideal device. However, whether you are a student, working professional, or gaming enthusiast, the company has a laptop for you.

This article lists the five best Acer laptops to buy in 2024. It includes specs, pros, cons, and prices so that you can ultimately decide which one to buy.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Acer laptops to buy in 2024?

1) Acer Swift Go 14

One of the best Acer laptops out there (Image via Acer)

The Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the best Acer laptops in the market in 2024. It is an ultra-portable device that delivers excellent performance. Its design is premium, and besides a decent touchpad, it features a snappy keyboard with an effective white backlight.

Specifications Acer Swift Go 14 Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 GPU Intel Arc Graphics RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 2TB GPU memory Integrated Display 2880 x 1800 OLED Price Starts from $849.99

The latest version of the Swift Go 14 boasts the Intel Core Ultra 9, which is a performance beast. You also get an Intel Arc graphics GPU to make the performance smoother.

Pros:

The latest model is a performance beast.

The keyboard and trackpad are well-settled.

The display is bright.

Cons:

It comes with a lot of bloatware.

The speakers are weak.

2) Acer TravelMate P2 14

The best general-purpose laptop (Image via Acer)

If you are looking for a great general-purpose laptop, the Acer TravelMate P2 14 is for you. It has a powerful processor, upgradable memory, NVMe storage, and a decent battery life. This TravelMate device offers a wide range of models, each with unique specifications, so there should be one for almost any budget or need.

Specifications Acer TravelMate P2 14 Processor Intel Core i3/i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen3/5/7 GPU UHD Graphics RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 512GB GPU memory Integrated Display 1920 x 1200 LED backlight Price Starts from $400

The TravelMate P2 14 gives you the choice to select a processor based on your preference. You can opt for Intel or AMD. You also get the option to upgrade your storage with this device.

Pros:

A huge number of configuration options.

Available at a very affordable price.

Battery life is decent.

Cons:

GPU performance is low.

Tons of pre-installed bloatware.

The screen quality looks cheap.

3) Acer Nitro V 15

An entry-level gaming laptop (Image via Acer)

The Acer Nitro V 15 is one of the best Acer laptops for gaming. It is a big-screen laptop with thin bezels, and the touchpad is reasonably large. Packed with Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, this device is a beast in terms of connectivity.

Specifications Acer Nitro V 15 Processor Intel Core i5 GPU GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 8GB Storage 512GB GPU memory 6GB Display 1920 x 1080 LCD Price $899

The Acer Nitro V 15 boasts an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and a dedicated 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which gives a sharp image and impressive motion clarity.

Looking for more devices like this one? Check out the five best gaming laptops.

Pros:

The build quality of the device looks and feels premium.

It can run your favorite titles without any issues.

It offers plenty of connectivity options.

Cons:

Battery life is very short.

Comparatively less memory as compared to competitors.

4) Acer Nitro 16

The best gaming laptop by Acer (Image via Acer/Amazon)

The Acer Nitro 16 is like an upgrade to the Nitro V 15 model. You get a better processor, more memory, and a bright and vibrant display. The panel is sharp and offers the best color coverage in this segment, with up to 371-nit brightness. The battery life is expected to last around eight to nine hours, which outperforms most laptops in the market.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 Processor Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 GPU GeForce RTX 40 series RAM 16GB Storage Up to 1TB GPU memory 6GB Display 1920 x 1200 WUXGA Price Starting from $1099

The Acer Nitro 16 is available in both Intel and AMD variants. Additionally, you can choose a GPU from the GeForce RTX 40 series.

Pros:

It comes with a bright G-Sync screen.

Battery life is the best in the market.

Features lots of ports, including USB 4.

Cons:

The quality of the webcam is low.

The speakers are not loud enough.

5) Acer Aspire 7

An ultra-slim and lightweight laptop (Image via Acer/Amazon)

The Acer Aspire 7 is one of the best Acer laptops available in the market. It is an ultra-slim, lightweight laptop with eye-catching premium looks. It is primarily designed to get work done at home but has enough muscle for gaming and content creation. It also has a great battery life.

Specifications Acer Aspire 7 Processor Intel Core i5 GPU GeForce RTX 3050 RAM 8GB Storage 512GB GPU memory 4GB Display 1920 x 1080 LCD Price $899

The Aspire 7 has a powerful GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and an Intel Core i5-12450H processor that can deal with any of your day-to-day tasks without any sweat.

Pros:

It offers a great performance.

It comes with a fingerprint scanner.

Cons:

The power jack is positioned poorly.

Filled with a lot of bloatware.

That concludes our list of the five best Acer laptops. If this doesn't cater to your interests, check out the five best HP laptops in the market.