5 best gaming laptops for students in 2024

The best gaming laptops for students are those that are affordable yet pack enough punch to let one play without any major performance deficits. These laptops don't necessarily need overly fancy technical specifications but should also be speedy and dependable when completing those college assignments.

With so many laptops around, each with different configurations and specs, it can be daunting to choose the right fit for you. So, we put together five of the best gaming laptops for students in 2024.

The best gaming laptops for students in 2024

1) Asus TUF A15 - AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS + RTX 3050

Asus TUF A15 (Image via Amazon/Asus)

Price: $799.99

The first laptop on our list is the Asus TUF A15. The company is well known for producing great gaming laptops, and the TUF A15 is no exception. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, it packs decent specs for gaming and doesn't cost a lot, making it a great choice for students.

Specifications Asus TUF A15 Display 15.6” FHD Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 ROM 512 GB SSD RAM 8 GB Memory Technology DDR5-5600MHz

You get 8GB of RAM, which is expandable up to 24GB, along with a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. While these numbers are quite average, you can always swap out the cards to get more out of your PC.

Pros:

Excellent battery life due to the efficient Ryzen 5 CPU

Has a durable military-grade construction

Quite an affordable price tag

Cons:

It has a bulkier design compared to some rivals

Its lower-powered RTX 3050 graphics might struggle with newer AAA titles at high settings

2) MSI GF63 - Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H + RTX 3050

MSI GF63 (Image via MSI)

Price: $899.99 (512GB SSD)

Next on the list is the MSI GF63, which is a rather old laptop but still holds its own, thanks to its feature-heavy build. The GF63 is one of the best gaming laptops for students due to the high-end features it provides for the price. You get a 144Hz display and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card along with the Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H CPU.

Specifications MSI GF63 Display 15.6” FHD Processor Intel Core i7 12th Gen 12650H GPU Nvidia RTX 3050 ROM 512 GB SSD RAM 16 GB Memory Technology DDR4

In terms of memory, you get 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD in the base version. However, paying $100 more with fetch you 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD. There are higher-end versions, but they cost significantly more than the base model and are a little too overkill for casual gaming.

Pros:

Its powerful Intel Core i7 CPU excels at multitasking and productivity tasks

Has a lightweight and thin design for portability

Cons:

Slightly pricier than some options

RTX 3050 graphics might limit performance in some of the latest AAA titles

3) Acer Nitro 16 - Ryzen 5 7535HS + RTX 4050

Acer Nitro 16 (Image via Acer)

Price: $899.99

The Acer Nitro 16 is a more powerful option compared to the other laptops on this list. It is powered by the Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card and the AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU. With a standard refresh rate of 165Hz and a 16-inch screen, this laptop's gaming experience will surely impress you. The relatively larger display and higher-end graphics card help make this a worthy choice.

Specifications Acer Nitro 16 Display 16" LCD Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS GPU Nvidia RTX 4050 (6 GB) ROM 512 GB SSD RAM 16 GB Memory Technology DDR5 SDRAM

For $899, you get 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. However, $100 more gets you the AMD Ryzen 7 processor with the same RAM and storage.

Pros:

Features the latest Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics, offering improved performance over competitors

Its larger 16-inch display provides more screen and a better gaming experience

Cons:

Slightly thicker design than some 15-inch options

The battery life might be shorter due to the larger display and newer graphics card

4) HP Victus 15 (15t-fa100) - Intel Core i5-13500H + RTX 3050

HP Victus 15 (Image via HP)

Price: $669.99

The HP Victus 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for students, thanks to its affordable-yet-feature-packed build that makes it ideal for both casual and serious gamers. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-13500H processor and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU.

Specifications HP Victus 15 (15t-fa100) Display 15.6" FHD Processor Intel Core i5-13500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) ROM 512 GB SSD RAM 8 GB Memory Technology DDR4-3200

Though this variant features 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM, you can choose from other higher-end versions, based on your preference.

Pros:

Has an incredibly budget-friendly price tag

The Intel Core i5 CPU is powerful enough for everyday tasks

Cons:

Its limited storage space might be a concern for some users

Base model has only 8GB RAM

Its RTX 3050 graphics card might limit performance in newer AAA titles

5) Lenovo LOQ (15" Intel) - Intel Core i5-13500H + RTX 3050

Lenovo LOQ 15 (Image via Amazon/Lenovo)

Price: $650.99

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is an excellent gaming laptop for students due to its relatively affordable-yet-feature-heavy build. For just around $650, you get the Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card and the Intel Core i5-13500H Processor. The laptop provides great value for money with relatively high-end specs at a lower price.

Specifications Lenovo LOQ (15" Intel) Display 15.6" FHD Processor Intel Core i5-13500H GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (6GB GDDR6) ROM 512 GB SSD RAM 8GB Memory Technology DDR5-5200MHz

It features 8GB RAM, 512GB ROM, and a 144Hz display, which is great for moderate gaming. The low RAM is a big drawback, however, but thanks to the RTX 3050, you can run most games with relative ease.

Pros:

Provides excellent value for money

Has a powerful Intel Core i5 CPU for everyday tasks and some light gaming

Cons:

Has very limited upgrade options

Base model offers only 8GB RAM

