5 best MSI gaming laptops in 2024

If you are looking to buy the best MSI gaming laptops, then you have come to the right place. Playing the latest AAA games at the highest FPS often hinges on the hardware we use, and nothing exemplifies this better than any of the best MSI gaming laptops, as MSI is known to offer competitive gaming machines. The popular PC computing brand has been operational since 2004, and over the years, it has become one of the known names in the laptop industry.

Therefore, we have curated the five best MSI gaming laptops for early 2024. All the laptops mentioned here offer the best features in their price range and also enjoy rave reviews. So, without any further ado, let’s dive in.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best MSI gaming laptops to buy in 2024

1) MSI Thin GF63

The first laptop on our list is the MSI Thin GF63 (Image via Amazon)

The MSI Thin GF63 is a good entry-level gaming laptop, with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 4050 GPU. The laptop also has Cooler Boost 5, which uses two fans and six heat pipes to keep the system cool even during heavy gaming sessions.

The vibrant 144Hz IPS display ensures that both productivity and media consumption are achieved without any hassle with its screen. The available support for 32GB RAM means that gaming performance is top-notch without stutters or crashes.

MSI Thin GF63 Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 12650H Display 15.6 144Hz IPS RAM 32GB DDR4 GPU RTX 4050 Price $899

Pros

It has a vibrant 144Hz fast refresh rate display.

Comes with 32GB RAM.

The Intel Core i7 12th generation processor is really useful to run any task.

Cons

The battery life is pretty average.

Upgradability options are quite limited.

2) MSI Cyborg 15

The second gaming laptop on our list is the MSI Cyborg 15 (Image via Amazon)

The second entry on our list of the best MSI gaming laptops is the MSI Cyborg 15. This is another budget gaming laptop with great hardware and MSI's superb software support. It has 32GB DDR4 RAM, which means it can be used to play high-end games or even for multitasking.

The RTX 4060 also ensures that all the latest AAA games are played without any stutters at its native Full HD resolution. MSI has included a 1TB storage with this laptop so that you can store multiple files without worrying about storage space. All in all, it's one of the best budget gaming laptops from MSI.

MSI Cyborg 15 Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 12650H Display 15.6 144Hz IPS RAM 32GB DDR4 GPU RTX 4060 Price $999

Pros

It has an RTX 4060 mobile GPU, which is currently one of the best for gaming.

The keyboard has great backlighting.

It comes with ample 32GB DDR4 RAM.

Cons

The display brightness is low for outdoor usage.

3) MSI Katana 15

The third gaming laptop on our list is the MSI Katana 15 (Image via Amazon)

The third entry on our list of the best MSI gaming laptops is the MSI Katana 15, which has a beautiful RGB keyboard and is powered by the powerful RTX 4070 GPU. Further, it has 64GB DDR5 RAM, which can smoothly run multiple apps without any lags.

Also, it has a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with 1TB SSD storage and multiple connectivity ports. This combination of components under $1400 is pretty impressive, and hence, it's one of the best MSI gaming laptops for most gamers.

MSI Katana 15 Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 12650H Display 15.6 144Hz IPS RAM 64GB DDR5 GPU RTX 4070 Price $1399

Pros

The laptop has a beautiful RGB keyboard.

The RTX 4070 is currently one of the best GPUs for gaming.

It has humongous 64GB RAM.

Cons

The battery life isn't the best.

4) MSI Titan GT77

The fourth laptop on our list is the MSI Titan GT77 (Image via Amazon)

Next, we have the MSI Titan GT77, a premium gaming laptop for 4K gaming. It comes with the mighty RTX 3070 Ti and Intel Core i7 12800HX. Another major highlight of this laptop is its large 17.3-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

To enjoy the latest AAA games, you also need a vibrant keyboard that is visible in a dark environment, and the Titan GT77 also promises that. This laptop checks all the boxes of a premium and high-end laptop that performs well in 4K gaming.

MSI Titan GT77 Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 12800HX Display 17.3 120Hz IPS RAM 32GB DDR5 GPU RTX 3070 Ti Price $2599

Pros

It has a massive 17.3-inch 4K display.

The laptop comes with beautiful RGB lighting across its whole body.

The RTX 3070 Ti is perfect for 4K gaming.

Cons

It is quite bulky and weighs more than five kilograms.

5) MSI Raider GE78 HX

The last gaming laptop on our list is the MSI Raider GE78 HX (Image via Amazon)

The last entry on our list of the best MSI gaming laptops is the MSI Raider GE78 HX, which has the flagship RTX 4090 and is powered by the Intel Core i9 13980HX. MSI has also provided 2TB of storage with this laptop, which is enough to store everything you need for a lifetime.

The QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate is also fast and easy to operate. The machine only has a couple of drawbacks, but they are significant ones. First is its humongous price, which exceeds $3500; if the price wasn't heavy enough, the actual weight does that part, weighing over three kilograms.

MSI Raider GE78 HX Specifications Processor Intel Core i9 13980HX Display 17 240Hz IPS RAM 32GB DDR5 GPU RTX 4090 Price $3599

Pros

It has a vibrant 17-inch QHD display with a peak refresh rate of 240Hz.

The 2TB storage space is excellent for many users.

Comes with multiple connectivity ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Cons

It's pretty expensive for most users.

This concludes our list of the best MSI gaming laptops in 2024. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section.