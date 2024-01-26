It is very challenging to pick the best gaming laptop brand, given the plethora of options at your disposal. Nearly every PC brand offers some gaming devices; each offers its unique blend of strengths and weaknesses, so it is crucial to consider your needs and preferences. However, a good brand aims for a well-rounded device with excellent graphics, outstanding performance, and solid build quality.

Gaming laptops offer a lot of advantages. Firstly, you don't need to look for different components to build your device from scratch. Secondly, they are more portable and easier to take on the go. Last, you don't have to compromise a bit on the performance.

However, navigating the vast sea of options and selecting a trustworthy brand becomes daunting. Nevertheless, no one is perfect, and your selection of the best gaming laptop brands entirely depends on your requirements. Although there are brands that stand out, in this post, we are going to tell you about these brands.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top gaming laptop brands today

1) HP

HP, also known as Hewlett-Packard, is an American company founded in 1939. By market share, it is among the top three laptop manufacturers. It has a strong lineup of casual, professional, and gaming laptops, including ENVY, EliteBook, ZBook, Spectre, Pavilion, Victus, and OMEN.

Besides being one the best gaming laptop brands, they have a strong reputation for delivering a wide range of electronic products, including desktops, printers, and other computer peripherals. Check the best HP laptops to buy in 2024.

2) Asus

Asus is one of the most popular brands among gaming enthusiasts, and for good reasons. They produce high-quality laptops that offer excellent performance and impressive display. It's also one of the best gaming laptop brands that frequently sponsors esports events and players. Asus offers products ranging from budget-friendly powerhouses to incredible flagships.

The sleek and stylish designs of Asus laptops make them a widely loved choice among users. The brand is also known for experimenting with new things like dual-screen laptops, touchpads with an integrated Numpad, and 2-in-1 gaming tablets. Check the five best Asus gaming laptops.

3) MSI

Founded in 1986, Micro-Star International, or MSI for short, is a multinational technology company based in Taiwan. It is a prominent player in the gaming industry known for producing computer hardware, laptops, desktops, motherboards, graphics cards, and other gaming peripherals. Although MSI manufactures a wide range of products, its laptops stand out in the gaming community.

The advanced cooling systems, customizable RGB lighting, and high-quality audio enhancements make MSI one of the best gaming laptop brands in the market. You might be interested to check the five best MSI gaming laptops.

4) Lenovo

Lenovo is a brand that provides the best gaming laptops at a very reasonable price. Known for IdeaPad, Legion, Yoga, and ThinkBook lineup, this Chinese brand is one of the largest laptop manufacturers in the world. Lenovo produces insanely powerful, relatively portable, and battery-efficient gaming laptops.

Lenovo has a long list of laptops with standouts like the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i, making it a top contender for the best gaming laptops. So, if you are looking for a pocket-friendly gaming device, Lenovo is the brand to choose from.

5) Razer

Razer is one of the best gaming laptops, producing high-end premium devices. They don’t compromise on quality, which is clearly visible in their price. While Razer laptops are costly but worth the investment for those who demand top-tier performance.

Even after including the best RGB gaming keyboards, massive trackpads, and drizzling displays, Razer offers much thinner laptops than its competitors.

6) Alienware

Alienware is a subsidiary of Dell Inc., which is known for high-performance gaming laptops. Initially, the brand was an independent company focusing on high-performance gaming computers. It was acquired by Dell in 2006, allowing it to leverage its resources while maintaining its focus on gaming enthusiasts.

Alienware offers various configuration options to fit different budgets. The highlight of the brand is unique design aesthetics. Their products feature some of the thinnest designs, customizable RGB lighting, and sleek exteriors, making it one of the best gaming laptop brands in the market.

7) Corsair

Corsair is one of the biggest manufacturers of gaming peripherals. It offers various products, from award-winning PC components to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services. Corsair actively engages with the gaming community by sponsoring various events and esports teams.

Corsair, primarily known for focusing on producing gaming accessories, entered the gaming laptop industry in 2022 with the Voyager A1600 laptop, which is currently one of the best gaming laptops in the market.

This concludes our list of seven best gaming laptop brands. However, the ultimate choice depends on your specific requirements and preferences.