5 best RGB gaming keyboards in 2024

Ever found yourself wondering about the best RGB gaming keyboards? Specially crafted for gaming enthusiasts, these not only add a cool and aesthetic touch to your gaming PC, but also deliver a tactile and lag-free performance. What sets these RGB devices apart is their ability to utilize a palette of colors, which allows you to customize the light effects to complement your unique gaming station.

Plenty of choices are available in the market, and selecting one that can match your expectations is no less than finding a fish in the ocean. So, let's narrow it down and look at the five best RGB gaming keyboards in 2024.

Note: The items are not listed in any particular order.

Exploring best RGB gaming keyboards today: Logitech G915 Lightspeed, Asus ROG Azoth, and more

1) Logitech G915 Lightspeed

The slim RGB gaming keyboard (Image via Logitech G)

If you are looking for slim and low-profile mechanical switches, the Logitech G915 Lightspeed is the best RGB gaming keyboard for you. It features G macro keys, dedicated media controls, and multiple connectivity options. However, only the macro keys are programmable, you don’t get any option to re-map other keys.

Specifications Logitech G915 Lightspeed Switch type Mechanical keys Key feel Clicky Size 475x150x22 in mm Keycaps No premium keycaps Price $180

It can give an amazing 40-hour battery life with RGB per-key lighting enabled. And you will get a feature to pair up to two devices at the same time, which is quite a useful tool for plenty of people.

Pros:

You will get a dedicated macro and media control key.

Sleek and low-profile mechanical switch experience.

Cons:

No premium keycaps are available.

Any wrist rest is not included with the keyboard.

2) SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless

One of the best RGB gaming keyboards with Bluetooth support (Image via SteelSeries/Amazon)

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL is a great choice if you are looking for one of the best RGB gaming keyboards with Bluetooth capability. It comes with plenty of premium features, like a customizable OLED smart screen and nifty magnetic switches.

You also get a detachable magnetic wristrest with a soft touch finish. It has optical switches that run faster and are less prone to error as compared to other mechanical keyboards.

Specifications SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Wireless Switch type HyperMagnetic switches Key feel Loud and snappy Size 355x128x42 in mm Keycaps Doubleshot PBT plastic keycaps Price $199

The Apex Pro TKL allows 2-in-1 Action keys, which let you map two functions to one key. Although it is a bit expensive, it justifies the price with its amazing features.

Pros:

Comes with an OLED screen, which is quite useful.

A detachable magnetic wristrest with a soft touch finish is included with it.

New OmniPoint 2.0 HyperMagnetic switches, which give great performance.

Cons:

A little bit expensive compared to the wired version.

Have more bug issues as compared to others.

3) Asus ROG Azoth

Best RGB keyboard for typing and gaming (Image via Asus/Amazon)

Most of the gaming keyboards focus on just the gaming side, and often ignore the typing perspective of the keyboard. However, the Asus ROG Azoth is the best RGB gaming keyboard with a pretty impressive typing performance. It mounts the mechanical switches with a 75% form factor and double-shot PBT keycaps. Just like the Apex Pro, it also comes with a programmable OLED screen.

Specifications Asus ROG Azoth Switch type Mechanical switches Key feel Clicky sound and snappy feel Size 326 x 136 x 40 in mm Keycaps Doubleshot PBT keycaps Price $199

The build quality here is excellent, and it includes layers of poron foam and silicone inside the keyboard. It can run up to 2,000 hours over 2.4GHz, with both lighting and the OLED screen turned off.

Pros:

Great battery life, low latency, and snappy responsive.

A programmable OLED screen that is attractive and versatile.

Cons:

Quite an expensive device.

The keycaps are a little slippery.

4) Roccat Vulcan II Max

Best wired mechanical RGB keyboard (Image via Roccat/Amazon)

The Roccat Vulcan II Max is a wired mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, primarily designed for gaming. The device employs ROCCAT TITAN II OPTICAL switches. For the keycaps, a lower-quality ABS plastic is used, which is prone to get slippery over time. Overall, the build quality is quite good.

Specifications Roccat Vulcan II Max Switch type Mechanical switches Key feel Clicky sound and snappy feel Size 463 x 236 x 33.5 in mm Keycaps ABS plastic keycaps Price $229

You get dedicated media controls, Smart Keys with dedicated LED, and an Easy-Shift [+] feature that lets you unlock a second function layer. A translucent detachable palm rest is also attached to the keyboard, which makes it one of the best RGB gaming keyboards in the market.

Pros:

It offers a full RGB backlighting with individually-lit keys.

Dedicated media controls and smart key features are provided with it.

Cons:

Build quality is not good as compared to other keyboards in the same price range.

Low-quality ABS plastic is used for keycaps.

The keyboard is only wired.

5) Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro

Expensive RGB gaming keyboard (Image via Razer/ Amazon)

If you are a seasoned professional gamer, the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is the best RGB gaming keyboard for you. This is a feature-packed and highly customizable option. It has eight dedicated macro keys, four dedicated media keys, a volume roller, a padded detachable wrist rest, a programmable multi-function “Razer Command Dial,” and much more.

Specifications Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Switch type Mechanical switches Key feel Tactile and Silent Size ‎466 x 152 x 43 in mm Keycaps ABS keycaps Price $229

It is a wired keyboard that features an aluminum alloy top plate, double-shot ABS keycaps, and sound-dampening foam layers. It has an excellent polling rate of 8000 Hz, which is one of the best in the market.

Pros:

It has a polling rate of 8000 Hz.

Tons of features are given.

The wrist rest lights up when you connect it to the keyboard.

Cons:

ABS keypads are used, which may not last long.

Micro keys are disabled by default.

Investing in the best RGB gaming keyboards available can elevate your gaming experience. Now that you have a list, you can select one based on your preferences. Also, check out the best gaming mice in 2024.