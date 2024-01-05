5 best gaming mice in early 2024

Finding the best gaming mice is no less confusing than untangling a maze of threads. A good gaming mouse provides satisfying sweeps and clicks, ultimately impacting your gameplay positively. We have witnessed tremendous growth in technology and now we have endless options for gaming mice, whether wired or wireless.

To enhance your gaming experience, you should consider investing in one of the best gaming mice that match your playstyle. However, numerous companies offer compelling options, making it confusing to choose the right one for your needs. To help you out, we have listed some of the best gaming mice that you can consider in 2024.

Note: The list is in no particular order.

Top 5 gaming mice in early 2024

1) Razer Viper V2 Pro

The V2 Pro offers the most accurate and consistent sensors (Image via Amazon)

The Razer Viper V2 Pro offers one of the most accurate and consistent sensors in the market. It is significantly lighter and easier to move compared to the previous models of the same lineup. On top of Razer's Smart Tracking, it offers Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-Off technologies, which lead to extreme performance.

The click buttons of the V2 Pro use optical switches that make it more durable as compared to standard mechanical switches.

Specifications Razer Viper V2 Pro Sensor Optical sensor Weight 58g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 30000 Price $149

However, it lacks some features, including rubber side grips, side buttons, and RGB lighting. It should be noted that these were present in the previous models. So, if speed and precision are your priority, this 58g gaming mouse with a default 1000Hz polling rate is a perfect pick for you.

Pros:

It is an extremely lightweight mouse in the market.

It offers exceptional click latency.

It can glide very smoothly on mousepads and desks.

Cons:

It lacks many features that you can find in the previous models.

A little bulky, so you might experience some trouble carrying it around.

2) Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED

Logitech G502 is a heavy mouse (Image via Logitech G)

With bristling 11 programmable buttons, the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is one the best gaming mice around. It’s a right-handed mouse with a thumb rest and a decent scroll wheel that supports left and right tilt inputs. It comes with the HERO 25K sensor, featuring sub-micron tracking and low-latency Lightspeed wireless technology.

Specifications Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Sensor Hero 2 optical sensor Weight 114g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 25600 Price $109

It is a heavy mouse, but the performance is quite precise and exceptionally responsive. So, if you can ignore some extra weight, this device is a top-tier option in the list of best gaming mice.

Pros:

It offers excellent click latency and precision.

You will get a lot of programmable inputs.

Comes with a HERO 25K sensor.

Cons:

Quite heavy as compared to other modern gaming mice.

A little expensive to buy.

3) Razer Basilisk V3

Razer Basilisk V3 is one of the best gaming mice (Image via Razer)

With the surge of the latest technology advancements, wireless gaming mice are no less than any wired mouse. Still, many people consider having a wired mouse as they offer a more reliable connection. So, if you are looking for a great wired mouse, the Razer Basilisk V3 is a very recommendable one. While it may not be the fastest or the lightest in the market, it is a great option in this price range.

Specifications Razer Basilisk V3 Sensor Focus+ optical sensor Weight 100g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 26000 Price $49

At a very low price, you can get similar features as the Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED with this Razer gaming mouse. It also has 11 programmable buttons, a nearly identical ergonomic shape, and outstanding sensor performance with a polling rate of 1000Hz, which makes it one of the best gaming mice.

Pros:

It comes at a very affordable price.

It offers a super fast 26K DPI sensor.

Cons:

Quite bulky, and may not fit in most laptop cases.

Heavy as compared to other models available.

4) Mad Catz The Authentic R.A.T. 8+

Mouse with a unique and futuristic look (Image via Mad Catz)

If you are looking for a high-end wired and highly customizable gaming mouse, then the Mad Catz The Authentic R.A.T. 8+ is for you. It can store four profiles in its internal memory, and each can be customized personally. Further, it has a very unique and futuristic design, and you can even adjust the mouse's shape and size to get a better fit for your hand.

Specifications Mad Catz The Authentic R.A.T. 8+ Sensor PixArt PMW3389 optical sensor Weight 140g Polling rate 2000Hz Max. DPI 16000 Price $88

With a polling rate of 2000Hz, it is one of the best gaming mice in the market. While it is a little expensive and heavy for a wired mouse, its robust features, extra customization, and unique style make it a very impressive device.

Pros:

It comes with a unique and futuristic design.

Adjustable parts that can be used to customize the mouse as per your needs.

Cons:

Expensive and heavy for a wired mouse.

Adjustable parts are easy to misplace.

5) Logitech G203 LightSync

Simple yet decent gaming mouse (Image via Logitech)

If you have a small budget, the Logitech G203 LightSync is the perfect choice for you. It is one of the best gaming mice with a blend of decent features and the price. It is a wired device with Logitech G app compatibility and an RGB lighting system, which means you can adjust the lighting effects across compatible Logitech products. With two dedicated side buttons for additional controls, it offers a decent performance.

Specifications Logitech G203 LightSync Sensor Optical sensor Weight 85g Polling rate 1000Hz Max. DPI 8000 Price $30

The G203 LightSync only offers DPI in the range from 200 to 8000, which is quite average based on the price. So, if you don’t need a super fast sensor or very high precision you can consider this device.

Pros:

It is one of the best gaming mice in the price segment.

Three-zone customizable RGB lights.

Cons:

It might not fit if you have a larger hand due to its small size.

It doesn’t have a high-speed sensor and offers less precision.

This is our picks for the best gaming mice for early 2024, we have tried to cover diverse selections to cater to various preferences so that you can ultimately decide the perfect pick for you. You can also check out the list of the best gaming monitors in early 2024.