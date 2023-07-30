5 reasons to choose a mechanical keyboard (and 5 to avoid it)

Mechanical keyboards open up possibilities for personalized tactile feedback, sought-after durability, and tailored typing feel, endearing them to tech and gaming fans. Their definitive bump upon keypress enables responsive, accurate typing, while customizable switches cater to users' preferences. However, the signature clickity-clack, price point exceeding membrane keyboards, and need for maintenance may make some typists doubtful.

This article will dive into the mechanical keyboard world, highlighting key benefits like precision typing and resilience, while covering factors like noise and cost that warrant consideration before committing to these peripherals.

5 reasons for getting a mechanical keyboard

1) Tactile and responsive

Opting for a mechanical keyboard presents a significant advantage — the distinct tactile bump upon key activation, ensuring precise keystroke registration. This sought-after feature benefits typists and gamers alike, improving accuracy and typing speed. Each keypress' satisfying feel elevates the typing experience, making it enjoyable and efficient.

2) Durability

Renowned for longevity, these keyboards are engineered with switches tested for millions of keypresses and sturdy keycaps, ensuring enduring performance. The specialized switches guarantee unwavering responsiveness across an extended lifespan. Furthermore, durable keycap materials like ABS or PBT plastic reinforce the keyboard's sturdiness for long-term use.

3) Customization

Mechanical keyboards offer extensive personalization through specialized switch types catering to preferences from linear to tactile to clicky. Diverse keycap shapes, sizes, layouts, and macro keys empower users to customize the keyboard to suit their needs perfectly.

4) Sound

The signature clickity-clack of mechanical keyboards produces mixed reactions. Some find the sharp, prominent clicks nostalgic, while others consider them distracting. However, those who appreciate the unique acoustic experience will find it enhances the overall typing experience with its evocative, typewriter-esque sound.

5) Aesthetics

Aesthetic mechanical keyboard (Image via Paul Esch-Laurent/Unsplash)

Beyond functionality, these keyboards showcase compelling visual styles, from sleek, minimalist designs to vivid, eye-catching motifs that suit any personality. With diverse colors and options, they provide aesthetically pleasing products to match every user's taste, whether subtle or bold.

5 reasons to stay away from a mechanical keyboard

1) Price

A significant factor is the higher cost of mechanical variants than traditional membrane keyboards. The premium build quality, specialized switches, and intricate engineering contribute to their elevated price tag. While enthusiasts value the improved typing experience and durability, budget-conscious users may require assistance justifying the additional expense.

2) Switches

With many switch options, these keyboards offer distinct characteristics like actuation force, tactile feedback, and sound. This wide variety may overwhelm newcomers in choosing the perfect switch that complements individual typing preferences and gaming needs.

3) Noise

These keyboards can be noisier than their membrane counterparts, especially when equipped with clicky switches. While the audible feedback may be satisfying for some users, it could be disruptive or annoying in shared environments or quiet settings. For those working in noise-sensitive environments or living in close quarters with others, the keyboard's noise level may decide against a mechanical option.

4) Maintenance

Maintaining these keyboards is a must (Image via Jan Loyde Cabrera/Unsplash)

Unlike membrane keyboards, they demand regular upkeep due to their exposed switch design, making them susceptible to gathering dirt, dust, and debris over time. Ensuring optimal functionality and preserving the keyboard's lifespan necessitates periodic cleaning of the switches and keycaps.

5) Portability

The sturdy construction and bulkier design of these keyboards impact their portability versus more compact membrane keyboards. Components like metal plates and individual switches contribute to increased weight and size. For frequent travelers or users seeking a more portable on-the-go setup, these limitations can be inconvenient.

Conclusion

Mechanical keyboards present compelling advantages, from a customized tactile feel to durable construction, making them a favorite among tech and gaming fans. However, considerations around cost, noise, portability, switch types, and maintenance weigh into the decision between mechanical and membrane keyboards.

By evaluating the trade-offs and characteristics of these products, users can make an informed choice to determine if investing in one suits their typing and gaming preferences.