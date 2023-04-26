5 best ergonomic keyboards for a comfortable typing experience

Ergonomic keyboards are an excellent choice for anyone who spends a significant amount of time working with a keyboard regularly and wants to reduce stress on their wrists. They are flexible and scalable, but they cannot solve all problems. As a result, you must pick an ergonomic keyboard that is both comfortable for your body and your preferred workflow.

This article lists the six best ergonomic keyboards in each category to help you find the best one for your needs and budget.

Kinesis Advantage2, Logitech ERGO K860, and three more of the best ergonomic keyboards on the market

Best for programmers: Kinesis Advantage2 ($339)

Device Kinesis Advantage2 Number of Keys 84 Key type Cherry MX Brown Connectivity type USB Weight 2.20 lbs Dimensions 18.4 x 10.7 x 4.1 inches

Features:

Integrated palm supports.

Cushioned palm pads.

20-degree lateral tilt design.

Macro programmable.

Tactile feedback with low activation force.

Windows, Linux, Mac, and Chrome support.

The Kinesis Advantage2 is a great ergonomic keyboard with Cherry MX mechanical key switches and a personalized contour keyboard design. You can use this keyboard to shorten key reach and lessen overextension by allowing your hands and fingers to rest naturally.

Best wireless: Logitech ERGO K860 ($119)

Device Logitech ERGO K860 Number of Keys 109 Key type Standard Chiclet Connectivity type Bluetooth Weight 2.56 lbs Dimensions 9.17 x 17.95 x 1.89 inches

Features:

Twelve programmable keys on the top row.

It can simultaneously connect with three devices.

Highly comfortable wrist support.

Compatible with Logitech flow-enabled mice.

Works on Windows, Linux, Mac, and Chrome.

The Logitech ERGO K860 is designed to provide support and comfort while minimizing physical strain. Although it is somewhat expensive, it has great features like a double-layered soft foam wrist rest and a curved, split design. It is a solid, thoughtfully made ergonomic keyboard that is excellent for prolonged periods of typing thanks to its wrist rest and front tilt legs.

Best split design: Cloud Nine C989M ($189)

Device Cloud Nine C989M Number of Keys 104 Key type Cherry MX Brown Connectivity type USB Weight 6.69 lbs Dimensions 22.1 x 10.1 x 2.0 inches

Features:

Comfortably Separates Hands with Split Design.

Crisp Mechanical Keystrokes.

Control wheel with multiple functions.

Customizable key binds.

Great RGB effects.

Cloud Nine C989M is the first split RGB full-size ergonomic keyboard with real cherry MX keys on the market. It is designed with the highest ergonomic standards and quality in mind and features an adjustable nine-inch braided cable. It can link the two sides of the keyboard, allowing the end user to customize the separation of the board.

Best portable: iClever BK06 ($40)

Device iClever BK06 Number of Keys 64 Key type Standard Connectivity type Bluetooth Weight 0.38 lbs Dimensions 6.1 x 4 x 0.2 inches

Features:

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Compatible with PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

It can simultaneously connect to three Bluetooth devices.

Exceptionally light.

The iClever BK06 is a multi-device portable keyboard designed for people who need to type for long sessions. It is portable and can be folded to a length of 6.5 inches, making it ideal for living a wireless lifestyle anywhere. Its keys are angled at 160 degrees and bend in a slight V shape rather than facing you. These features improve the keyboard's ergonomics by relieving wrist, arm, and shoulder fatigue from poor gestures and extended typing.

Best backlit: X-Bows Lite ($99)

Device X-Bows Lite Number of Keys 104 Key type Gateron Brown Connectivity type USB Weight 1.85 lbs Dimensions 14.37 x 5 x 1.5 inches

Features:

Faster and easier to type on.

Wrist positioning is comfortable.

Shine through label keycaps.

Mechanical switches w a long lifespan.

The white backlight's brightness or movement effects can be altered.

The X-Bows Lite will be your ideal ergonomic keyboard if backlighting is your primary concern. It is a mechanical gaming keyboard that enables you to customize your key layout, set up macros, and create shortcuts. Its patented cross-linear layout allows you to naturally align your shoulders, arms, and wrists while playing.

Best overall: Microsoft Surface ($169)

Device Microsoft Surface Number of Keys 104 Key type ABS plastic Connectivity type Bluetooth Weight 2.23 lbs Dimensions 18.11 x 9.02 x 1.36 inches

Features:

Great aluminum frame.

Wrist rest covered with Alcantara.

Solid build quality.

Plenty of multimedia features.

Optimal key travel.

The Microsoft Surface is a fantastic ergonomic keyboard specially designed to encourage a natural typing position. It improves the popular split keyboard design using the same high-quality materials and construction as other Microsoft Surface products. Due to their hushed typing noise and excellent build quality that will last for years, they are also suitable for almost any office environment and are very comfortable to use.

