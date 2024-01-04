Best gaming PCs to buy in 2024

Thanks to holiday discounts, pre-built gaming PCs are available at awesome prices at every retail outlet today. Now might be the best time to snag a deal on a system powered by the latest hardware. Multiple system integrators have launched systems powered by the new RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080 graphics cards. These GPUs pack a punch and can play all modern AAA titles at high framerates.

Moreover, you also get advanced ray tracing and DLSS 3 with frame generation. This helps with the performance and future-proofs of the gaming rig. Moreover, most offerings have been upgraded to the new 13th-gen Intel chips and Ryzen 7000, and some also feature fast DDR5 memory.

We will review the best pre-built gaming PCs you can buy today. We will list systems from a variety of price points, starting from dirt-cheap rigs for basic 1080p gaming to 4K-ready offerings.

Multiple gaming PCs are selling for lucrative prices today

5) Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-650-UB91

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 is a fantastic budget deal (Image via Newegg)

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-650-UB91 is a superb option among gaming pre-builts on a tight budget. The machine is designed for entry-level 1080p gaming and is priced at just $700, making it one of the most affordable setups in the market. Given the hardware it bundles, it is value for money. This earns it a spot on this list.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-650-UB91 Processor Intel Core i5-13400F Graphics card Nvidia RTX 3050 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD RAM 16GB DDR5 OS Windows 11 Home Price $699.99

The PC is powered by the Intel Core i5-13400F chip, one of the latest budget processors with fantastic single-core performance metrics. The graphics department is handled by the RTX 3050 8 GB video card. It isn't the fastest in the market, but can handle all recent video games without major hiccups.

Per the listing page, you can get around 235 FPS in Counter-Strike, 315 FPS in Valorant, and 365 FPS in Rainbow Six Siege at 1080p. These are fantastic performance metrics, given their price.

Pros:

The Acer Predator Orion 3000 is plenty affordable at just $699. You get a 13th gen chip and the RTX 3050 GPU with it. It is a DDR5-based machine.

Cons:

The graphics card might require an upgrade soon.

Get it from Newegg.

4) Yeyian Yumi gaming PC desktop

The Yeyian Yumi pre-built desktop is available for just $829.99 (Image via Newegg)

The Yeyian Yumi gaming PC desktop is a fantastic sub-$1,000 choice for 1080p gaming. It bundles the RTX 4060 graphics card, which is capable enough of playing most modern AAA games at 1080p resolutions.

Moreover, it also supports DLSS 3 with frame generation, which should give gamers an edge in particularly demanding titles. Besides this, the component choice is pretty good as well. This earns it a spot on this list.

Yeyian Yumi Gaming PC Desktop Processor Intel Core i5-12400F Graphics card Nvidia RTX 4060 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD RAM 16GB DDR4 3200 OS Windows 11 Home Price $829.99

The PC is powered by the Intel Core i5-12400F CPU. It isn't the latest in the market, but it continues to be powerful enough for modern-day games. It packs a 1 TB NVMe SSD and 16 GB of DDR4 memory. This is plenty, given the price.

With this system, you can expect around 360 FPS in Rainbow Six Siege, 240 FPS in Overwatch, and over 280 FPS in Valorant. Warzone is expected to run at 130 FPS, while Cyberpunk can be played at around 75 FPS at 1080p.

Pros:

The Yeyian Yumi features the new RTX 4060 8 GB graphics card. You get 1 TB of NVMe storage and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM.

Cons:

The gaming PC features the slightly aged Intel Core i5-12400F chip. Moreover, it is a DDR4-based system.

Get it from Newegg.

3) MSI Gaming Desktop Codex R 13NUC5-075US

The MSI Codex R 13NUC5-075US pre-built is a superb deal to consider (Image via Newegg)

The MSI Gaming Desktop Codex R is a fantastic machine in the $1,200 range. It is based on the same RTX 4060 GPU, but the remaining components have been upgraded to the latest in the market, making it a powerful workstation on a budget.

The system packs 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2 TB NVMe SSD. Moreover, you get a newer 13th gen chip. This makes it a recommendation at the price point.

MSI Gaming Desktop Codex R 13NUC5-075US Processor Intel Core i5-13400F Graphics card Nvidia RTX 4060 Storage 2TB NVMe SSD RAM 32GB DDR5 OS Windows 11 Home Price $1,199.99

The gaming PC is based on the Core i5-13400F chip. Depending on your use case, you can choose between Windows 11 Pro and Home. This system mainly targets professionals and 3D artists who want a capable system on a budget. Do note that gaming performance might not be vastly better than the abovementioned Yumi system.

Pros:

The MSI Gaming Desktop Codex R features the 13th-gen 13400F and the RTX 4060 GPU. It bundles 32 GB RAM and 2 TB of storage.

Cons:

At $1,199, it is significantly more expensive than the $830 Yumi system listed above.

Get it from Newegg.

2) ABS Aeolian-M Aqua RTX 4070

The ABS Aeolian-M Aqua RTX 4070 is a superb deal under $1,400 (Image via Newegg)

The ABS Aeolian-M Aqua RTX 4070 is one of the best value-for-money gaming rigs currently in the market. It bundles an i7 processor and the powerful RTX 4070 graphics card at just $1,399. This makes it a superb option for high-framerate and high-resolution gaming.

ABS Aeolian-M Aqua RTX 4070 Processor Intel Core i7-13700F Graphics card Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD RAM 32GB DDR5 6000 OS Windows 11 Home Price $1,399.99

The gaming PC is powered by the capable Intel Core i7-13700F chip. At its core is the RTX 4070 graphics card. With 12 GB of VRAM, the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, and support for DLSS 3 with frame generation, it is one of the best video cards for 1440p and 4K gaming. Besides this, you get 32 GB of DDR5 memory and a 1 TB NVMe SSD.

The system is capable enough of delivering over 500 FPS in Rainbow Six Siege, 300 FPS in Counter-Strike, 190 FPS in Warzone, and 125 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p. At 1440p, you can expect over 60 FPS in almost every modern AAA title.

Pros:

The system is powered by the Core i7-13700F and RTX 4070. You get 32 GB of DDR5 RAM with it. The gaming PC is priced competitively at $1,399.

Cons:

The ABS Aeolian-M M-ATX case doesn't look the best.

Get it from Newegg.

1) Yeyian Odachi YPA-ODAR05-01

The Yeyian Odachi is a superb high-performance gaming pre-built (Image via Newegg)

The Yeyian Odachi YPA-ODAR05-01 is a fantastic high-performance gaming PC you can pick up today. The system is built for some of the best framerates at 4K resolutions. Powered by the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X chipset and the Nvidia RTX 4080 video card, this system bundles some serious gaming power. The $2,599 price tag can be a bit too much, but given the specs sheet, it's justified.

Yeyian Odachi YPA-ODAR05-01 Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Graphics card Nvidia RTX 4080 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Gen 4 RAM 32GB DDR5 5600 OS Windows 11 Home Price $2,599.99

The system is bundled with 32 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, an 850W Gold PSU, a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, and on-board Wi-Fi. This makes it one of the most decked-out pre-built systems in the market.

With this gaming PC, you can expect over 400 FPS in Rainbow Six Siege, over 400 FPS in Valorant, 150 FPS in Warzone, 235 FPS in Overwatch, and 60 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 4K resolutions.

Pros:

The Yeyian Odachi bundles the powerful Ryzen 9 7900X and RTX 4080. The system features 32 GB of RAM, an 850W power supply, and a 360mm liquid cooler.

Cons:

At $2,599, it can be prohibitively expensive for some.

Get it from Newegg.

All of these gaming PCs bundle superb performance, enough for the latest video games in the market. We have included the best offerings from various price points. Choose depending on how much you have to splurge on a system.