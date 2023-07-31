10 best budget RTX GPUs for 1080p gaming in 2023

RTX GPUs are becoming more accessible, presenting a compelling option for budget-focused gamers seeking 1080p gaming. Whereas high pricing once restricted RTX technology to premium rigs, increased market competition and efficient manufacturing have significantly reduced costs. This allows budget-minded consumers to enjoy 1080p gaming powered by RTX GPUs.

This article will explore the best budget RTX graphics cards for 1080p gaming in 2023. It will examine performance, pricing, and features to match you with the ideal GPU for your needs and budget.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, and 7 other budget RTX GPUs for 1080p gaming

1) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($164.52)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1024 Memory 8/4 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2650 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2815 MHz Memory Interface Width 64-bit

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, with its 4GB GDDR6 memory, proves to be a fantastic budget RTX GPU for 1080p gaming. Delivering decent performance and supporting ray tracing, it offers an affordable option for gamers seeking playable frame rates in modern titles.

Notably power-efficient as it draws around 100 watts, it's a favorable choice for those building compact systems. Although it may not be the fastest on the market, the RX 6500 XT presents a perfect balance of performance and value for budget-conscious gamers in 2023.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($219.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 1792 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2044 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2491 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is an exceptional budget GPU for 1080p and 1440p gaming 2023. Its powerful RDNA 2 architecture and 1792 stream processors deliver superior performance in ray-tracing and non-ray-tracing games. The 32MB Infinity Cache and 2491 MHz boost clock speed further enhance its capabilities.

It also supports ray tracing for realistic lighting effects and shadows. The 160-watt power efficiency ensures it won't strain your power supply. The RX 6600, with its ample memory size, is an excellent choice for smooth frame rates and affordability.

3) Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition ($219.99)

Specification Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition Architecture Xe HPG Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2050 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2400 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition, equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory and 28 Xe-Cores up to 2400 MHz, is a commendable budget card balancing performance and value as a reasonably priced RTX GPU. Its 175W power draw appeals to the budget-conscious, while DLSS and XeSS support enhances supported titles.

It rivals the RTX 3060 and the RX 6600 XT, yes. But competitive pricing, efficiency, and ray tracing establish the Arc A750 Limited Edition as a standout for smooth, immersive 1080p gaming.

4) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 ($229.99)

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.55 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, featuring 8GB GDDR6 memory and 2560 CUDA cores, is an affordable card that enables smooth high-setting gameplay at over 60fps in most titles, with viable ray tracing potential. While ray-tracing effects are possible, optimizations can maintain playable frame rates.

The RTX 3050 is an excellent pick for budget-focused 1080p gamers eager to explore ray tracing without overspending. This is thanks to its wallet-friendly pricing, capable performance, and low power draw that offer an enjoyable gaming experience.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($249.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2055 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2635 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory and 2304 Stream Processors, is an outstanding budget RTX GPU for 1080p gaming in 2023, striking an impressive performance-price balance. Delivering 60fps+ fluidity at 1440p in titles like Doom Eternal and Forza Horizon 5, this capable card appeals to budget-focused gamers with its power-efficient 180W draw.

Moreover, support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution and ray tracing technology adds value, making the RX 6650 XT a cost-effective choice.

6) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 7600 Architecture RDNA 3 Cuda Cores 2048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2250 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2655 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The AMD Radeon RX 7600, based on the RDNA 3 architecture, is an excellent RTX GPU for extraordinary 1080p gaming in 2023. Featuring 8GB GDDR6 memory and an efficient 6nm manufacturing process, it impresses with smooth 100 fps 1080p and 60 fps 1440p performance in demanding titles.

It is not as capable in ray tracing as pricier RTX offerings. But its competitive pricing and power efficiency of just 165 watts make it a solid pick for budget-focused gamers chasing outstanding 1080p gameplay.

7) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ($284.99)

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3584 Memory 12/ 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.32 GHz Boost Clock Speed 1.78 GHz Memory Interface Width 192-bit / 128-bit

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, powered by Ampere architecture and 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, makes an ideal budget-friendly GPU for incredible 1080p and 1440p gaming. It delivers superb performance in ray tracing and traditional titles for immersive visuals without overspending. Additionally, DLSS support significantly boosts frame rates in ray tracing games.

With accessible pricing and efficient power draw, the RTX 3060 gives gamers top-tier experiences without compromising their budget, making it a fantastic pick as an affordable RTX GPU.

8) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 ($299.99)

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Architecture Ampere Cuda Cores 3072 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 1.83 GHz Boost Clock Speed 2.46 GHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 delivers a tremendous ray tracing-enabled 1080p gaming experience for budget-focused gamers. Equipped with 8GB GDDR6 memory and a 2.46 GHz boost clock, it enables smooth gameplay at high settings for most titles.

It's energy efficiency and single 8-pin power requirement make the RTX 4060 accessible for those with existing systems. Gamers seeking immersive 1080p gaming with ray-tracing capabilities can embrace the RTX 4060 for its performance punch without bursting through their budget.

9) AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT ($349.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2,048 Memory 8GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2359 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2589 MHz Memory Interface Width 128-bit

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, featuring 8GB GDDR6 memory and RDNA 2 architecture, stands out as a premier budget 1080p GPU in 2023. Its efficient 160W power draw delivers phenomenal 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences while maintaining cool operation.

Furthermore, AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology enhances image quality, even at lower resolutions. For cost-conscious gamers seeking outstanding performance, the RX 6600 XT is the perfect choice among budget RTX GPUs.

10) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($349.99)

Specification AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Architecture RDNA 2 Cuda Cores 2560 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Base Clock Speed 2321 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2581 MHz Memory Interface Width 19-bit

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is equipped with 12GB GDDR6 memory and 2560 stream processors. It is a top-tier RTX GPU for budget gamers desiring optimal 1080p and 1440p gaming. Drawing just 230W under load, it excels in power efficiency.

Though not ideal for 4K, the RX 6700 XT provides immersive visuals with its ray-tracing capabilities and RDNA 2 architecture. The RX 6700 XT is an excellent choice for superior performance without overspending, giving budget gamers top-tier 1080p and 1440p gaming experiences.

In conclusion, budget-focused gamers now enjoy greater access to immersive gaming thanks to increasingly affordable RTX GPUs. The budget RTX graphics cards presented in this list expertly balance performance and value. From AMD's Radeon RX series to Nvidia's GeForce RTX offerings, these GPUs deliver incredible experiences without overspending.