Intel Arc A750 discounted to less than $180, now cheaper than AMD RX 6500 XT

The Intel Arc A750 has been discounted to less than $180 on Newegg, making it cheaper than ever. The card is almost as powerful as the RTX 3060 12 GB, while costing much lesser than the Nvidia equivalent. Currently, the Intel GPU is even cheaper than the AMD RX 6600, making it an absolute steal for the price. All of this makes the Arc GPU a solid underdog worth considering for budget gaming.

Last year, Team Blue introduced the A750 for $289, which made it cheaper than the RTX 3060's $329 MSRP. However, following the introduction of the new Ada Lovelace cards, the pricing of the entire lineup has been slashed, making them more affordable. It is worth noting that a few AMD RX 6500 XT models are currently selling for more than $179, a GPU that was launched for the gamer crowd with a strict budget.

Do note that this price drop isn't permanent. Newegg is running promotions on multiple video cards, primarily to compete against the likes of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart Plus Week, and Best Buy's Black Friday in July. The prices will shoot up to normal once the weekend is over.

How to buy an Intel Arc A750 for just $179?

Currently, the ASRock Challenger Arc A750 8 GB video card is listed for just $199.99 on Newegg. However, gamers can get an additional $20 rebate by using the code "VGAEXCAA784," which brings the price down to $179.99. This makes the GPU the cheapest it has been since its launch.

The ASRock Phantom Gaming Arc A770 is also on sale. Its listed price has been slashed to just $289.99, making it cheaper than most RTX 3060s and the 4060. In addition, by using the code "VGAEXCAA783," gamers can get an additional $20 discount that brings the total cost down to just $269.99.

This isn't the cheapest the card has been since launch, but it is a deal worth considering if you have the extra cash to dump on a GPU.

Other than these ASRock variants, the pricing of the Arc A750 and the A770 continue to hover around the MSRP mark. The Acer Predator variant of the A750 is currently selling for $269.99, and the Intel Arc A750 Limited Edition is listed for $219.99. Thus, it's not worth considering them.