AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT vs. RX 6750 XT: Which is the better graphics card for gaming?

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT have skyrocketed in popularity following the launch of the mid-range RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. These last-gen Team Red graphics cards feature everything gamers on the mid-range want. This includes a larger VRAM buffer, comparable performance, and an affordable price tag.

According to benchmarks conducted by multiple reviewers, the 6700 XT tends to be faster than the RTX 4060 Ti while costing only a fraction of what Nvidia asks for the premium 1080p gaming card.

However, the two mid-range last-gen variants, the 6700 XT and the 6750 XT, have confused gamers about which graphics card to consider. Thus, in this article, we will pitch the two mid-range cards against each other and determine the better deal.

The difference between the RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT is minimal

Specs

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT share much in common. Both the cards are based on the Navi 22 graphics processor that features 2560 shading cores, 40 RT cores, and 40 Compute Units.

The memory specification is the same across both the 6700 XT and the 6750 XT. They feature 12 GB of 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory based on a 192-bit memory bus.

The mid-cycle refresh is primarily targeted at squeezing out the maximum from the underlying RDNA 2 architecture. For instance, the 6750 XT can boost up to 2600 MHz out of the box and draws 20W more to deliver slightly more performance.

A detailed specs comparison between the two GPUs is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 Navi 22 Shading cores 2560 2560 RT cores 40 40 Compute units 40 40 Max. Boost clock 2581 MHz 2600 MHz VRAM 12 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 192-bit 12 GB 16Gbps GDDR6 192-bit TDP 230W 250W Price $330 $340

Performance differences

Since the 6750 XT is merely an overclocked RX 6700 XT, performance differences should be minimal in video games. However, the gains vary from title to title as they range from nearly no improvements to considerable jumps.

The gains can mostly be noticed in newer DirectX 12-based games rather than older DirectX 11 and Vulkan-based games.

Some benchmark results conducted by YouTuber Testing Games are as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Red Dead Redemption 2 73 72 God of War 68 80 Dying Light 2 74 78 Cyberpunk 2077 57 61 Days Gone 86 88

As evident, performance gains are a mixed bag. In most titles, the newer RX 6750 XT runs about 2-5% faster, thereby making upgrading from one GPU to another a bad idea since, at their core, both cards are identical. They are based on the same die that outputs widely similar results in most workloads.

Now, let's look at the pricing of these graphics cards. The older RX 6700 XT starts from $329 on Newegg, while the newer GPU starts from $339. Thus, gamers get about 2% more performance for $10 more.

This makes the overclocked GPU a better choice for gamers looking to get into this lineup. If you are already on the RX 6700 XT, upgrading won't make much sense.