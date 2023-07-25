Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT have risen up the charts in terms of popularity following the disastrous launch of the mid-range RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti graphics cards. These last-gen AMD video cards have been massively discounted today, making them lucrative options for 1080p and 1440p gaming at the highest settings.

That said, gamers might have to crank down the settings in Remnant 2, a new third-person action shooter that is optimized terribly on PC. Although both GPUs can handle the game at Ultra settings at 1440p, the result is a sub-30 FPS experience, which is far from ideal.

In this article, we will review the best settings for the two AMD mid-range QHD gaming cards from the last gen.

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

The AMD RX 6700 XT can handle Remnant 2 like a champ at the high settings at 1080p without relying on any form of upscaling formula. The game runs at about 50 FPS with these settings applied with very rare frame drops. The experience is good enough for most players. For a decent 60+ FPS, gamers can simply turn on DLSS.

The best settings for the RX 6700 XT in Remnant 2 are as follows:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Off

Off Upscaler quality: N/A

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Post-processing: High

High Foliage quality: High

High Effects quality: High

High View distance quality: High

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

Best Remnant 2 graphics settings for AMD RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT is a bit faster than the 6700 XT. Although the performance difference between these two is very slight, the delta will allow gamers to crank up the settings even further for a better experience. We recommend 1440p with a mix of high and medium settings and a bit of Nvidia DLSS for the best performance in this game.

The best graphics options for Remnant 2 on this GPU are listed below:

Display

Display mode: Windowed fullscreen

Windowed fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Brightness: 50

50 Motion blur: Off

Off Vsync: On

On Framerate: 240 FPS

Upscaler

Upscaler: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Upscaler quality: Quality

Graphics quality

Graphics quality preset: Custom

Custom Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Post-processing: High

High Foliage quality: Medium

Medium Effects quality: High

High View distance quality: High

Advanced

FOV modifier: 1

1 Minimize input latency: On

The RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT are quite powerful GPUs for high-framerate gaming at both 1080p and 1440p. However, this doesn't reflect in Remnant 2 because the action shooter isn't nearly as well optimized as other games on PC. Thus, gamers might not have the best of the experiences in this game.