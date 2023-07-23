How to fix Remnant 2 early access not working error

Remnant 2's early access has gone live for many players who pre-ordered the game. Although the title is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, those who pre-purchased the Ultimate Edition can already play the game due to the early access entitlement. However, there are some who, despite having pre-ordered the game, are unable to play the early access.

One of the biggest new feature is the vastly revamped procedural generation system, which randomizes the areas you can visit throughout the game, as well as the bosses and loot you can find there. As such, the early access is a great way for some players to grind levels and find rare loot before the game's official launch, and go into New Game+ to try out their high-level builds.

Unfortunately, many players are having issues regarding the game's early access, especially on PC, leaving them waiting for an official update from Gearbox and Gunfire Games. However, there are a few things that players can try to potentially remedy the early access not working issue in Remnant 2.

Potential fixes for "early access" not working error in Remnant 2

Remnant 2's early access is part of the Ultumate Edition perks, which also includes the game's Season Pass and the Deluxe Edition bundle of in-game cosmetics. The early access entitlement should be an automatic process as long as you have the Ultimate Edition pre-ordered.

However, under certain circumstances, the game might not register your Ultimate Edition pre-purchase, barring you from playing the game. In most cases, you will have to wait until the publisher, in this case, Gearbox, or the developers (Gunfire Games), issue a hotfix that rectifies this issue.

However, there are a few troubleshooting steps you can take without waiting for a hotfix. Here are a few things that you can check and try out, to potentially rectify the issue with the early access not working error in Remnant 2:

First, ensure you have the correct edition of the game pre-purchased, i.e., the Ultimate Edition.

You can check your game's edition by going into your game library or check the receipt of the game's purchase.

Make sure you have the game pre-loaded on your console/ PC.

Make sure your console or PC is connected to the internet before you attempt booting up the game.

And lastly, try verifying the game files (on Steam) or re-downloading the game on consoles.

Often times, the early access not working error is a server issue that gets rectified in a few hours. However, if it persists for longer than expected, try re-downloading the game from scratch (yes, it's tedious) to potentially rectify the error.

Remnant 2 is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.