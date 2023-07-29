AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT vs. RX 6650 XT: Which is the better graphics card for gaming?

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT are two mid-range 1080p gaming cards built to take on the RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti from Nvidia. These graphics cards have seen a surge in popularity following the launch of the budget and mid-range RTX 40 series cards and the RX 7600. At a cheaper rate, these 1080p gaming cards from the last gen deliver slightly better performance.

However, choosing between the 6600 XT and the 6650 XT can be a bit difficult, given how close they are performance-wise. There are some other factors to consider too while shopping for these cards. This article will compare the two GPUs in multiple aspects and try to determine the better deal.

The AMD RX 6600 XT and RX 6650 XT are very close to each other

Specs

The RX 6600 XT and 6650 XT are identical in terms of specs. Both GPUs are based on the cut-down Navi 23 graphics processor. Each features 2,048 shading units, 32 RT cores, and 32 Compute Units. Both GPUs even have a similar VRAM spec: 8 GB of GDDR6 memory based on a 128-bit memory bus.

However, the difference lies in the operating clock speeds. AMD is trying to get the maximum out of the underlying silicon of the RDNA 2 GPUs with the 50 series refresh. Thus, the 6650 XT relies on a higher power draw (176W vs. the 160W on the 6600 XT) and boosts to 2635 MHz to deliver higher framerates in video games.

A detailed on-paper specs comparison between the RX 6600 XT and the RX 6650 XT is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Graphics processor Navi 23 Navi 23 Shading cores 2048 2048 RT cores 32 32 Compute units 32 32 Max. Boost clock 2589 MHz 2635 MHz VRAM 8 GB 128-bit GDDR6 8 GB 128-bit GDDR6 TDP 160W 176W Price $289 $235

According to TechPowerUp's hardware rendering power aggregates, the newer 6650 XT is about 8% faster than the 6600 XT. However, the older and weaker card will cost about $55 more.

This is primarily because multiple retail stores have stopped stocking this card and are only selling the RX 6650 XT. Thus, the 6600 XT is priced much worse than the slightly higher-end 1080p gaming card.

Performance diferences

The performance difference between the RX 6600 XT and the 6650 XT is pretty noticeable, unlike what we saw with the RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT.

In almost every modern and demanding AAA video game, the newer, refreshed card delivers about 5-7% more frames per second. In some titles, the performance differences are northwards of 10%.

A detailed performance comparison between these graphics cards is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT The Last of Us 53 65 71 Hogwarts Legacy 61 66 72 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 102 123 125 Resident Evil 4 Remake 83 96 102 Elden Ring 86 98 106 Atomic Heart 65 77 81

The 6650 XT currently delivers more performance than the RX 6600 XT while costing about $55 less than the older 1080p gaming card from AMD. Thus, it is a much better choice for players looking for a budget system to play the latest titles.