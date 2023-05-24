AMD Radeon RX 7600 vs Nvidia RTX 4060 vs RTX 4060 Ti: Which is the best mid-range GPU of this generation?

AMD has launched the new Radeon RX 7600 GPU, based on the RDNA 3 architecture, following in the recent footsteps of Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060Ti. Team red's mid-range offering undercuts its competitors pricing at an aggressive USD 269 price. From an MSRP perspective, AMD may have an edge, but how do this generation's 60-class cards compare?

Based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti offer features like DLSS 3 and AV1 encoding while significantly improving performance over the RTX 3060 and RTX 2060 series. While the base RTX 4060 offers only 8GB VRAM, the RTX 4060Ti provides 8GB and 16GB variants.

Let's look at how AMD Radeon RX 7600 compares to Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti and which mid-range 60-class 1080p card offers the better value.

AMD Radeon @amdradeon



Meet the Radeon RX 7600. Your future towards next-generation gaming and streaming featuring:



Blazing-fast 1080p gaming

📸 AV1 Encode

32 Unified RDNA 3 Compute Units



Starting at $269. Available May 25th. Learn more: Game. Stream. Advance.Meet the Radeon RX 7600. Your future towards next-generation gaming and streaming featuring:Blazing-fast 1080p gaming📸 AV1 Encode32 Unified RDNA 3 Compute UnitsStarting at $269. Available May 25th. Learn more: bit.ly/3q6WGJ9 Game. Stream. Advance.Meet the Radeon RX 7600. Your future towards next-generation gaming and streaming featuring:🎮 Blazing-fast 1080p gaming 📸 AV1 Encode 💪 32 Unified RDNA 3 Compute Units👉 Starting at $269. Available May 25th. Learn more: bit.ly/3q6WGJ9 https://t.co/9jllEnK9T2

AMD Radeon RX 7600 vs. Nvidia RTX 4060 vs. RTX 4060 Ti: Specs, price, performance, and more compared

AMD's new Radeon RX 7600 seems to be a great value offering for mid-range gaming, coming in at USD 269. It significantly contrasts Nvidia's $299 for the RTX 4060 and $399/$499 (8GB and 16GB, respectively) variants. But how does team red's new mid-range offering compare in specs and performance? Let's take a closer look.

Specifications

The Radeon RX 7600 is based on the RDNA 3 architecture, a significant leap over the last generation. Moving on to Nvidia, while the Ada Lovelace isn't as big of a jump from Ampere, it is notably faster than AMD's offering.

Disregarding the 16GB edition of 4060Ti, all three GPUs offer 8GB GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit interface. RDNA 3 and Ada Lovelace support AV1 encoding, which is excellent for streaming games on Twitch or YouTube.

Moving onto the clock speed, the RX 7600's base clock is 2.25 GHz, sitting comfortably between the Nvidia RTX 4060 and the RTX 4060Ti. However, it surpasses both of team green's offerings. Let's take a closer look at the specs:

RTX 4060 Ti RTX 4060 Radeon RX 7600 Base Clock 2.32 GHz 1.83 GHz 2.25 GHz Boost Clock 2.54 GHz 2.46 GHz 2.65 GHz Memory 8GB and 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit NV Encoder 8th Gen with AV1 8th Gen with AV1 AV1 encoding and decoding Memory Subsystem 32 MB L2288 GB/s(554 GB/s effective) 24 MB L2272 GB/s(453 GB/s effective) 32 MB288 GB/s(476.9 GB/s effective) TDP 160 W 115 W 165W Pricing $399/ $499 $299 $269

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 offers an on-par specification, which offers a compelling value proposition compared to the significantly lower price point, but how well does it translate? Let's take a look at the performance.

Performance

At the time of writing, Nvidia has only launched the RTX 4060Ti 8GB variant, so the Radeon RX 7600 cannot be compared with the card in the same price bracket.

Both RTX 4060Ti and RX 7600 are aimed at 1080p gaming. Comparing titles at 1080p, 4060Ti yields around 20% more frames. While that is certainly good news in Nvidia's favor, it comes at a price increase of USD 130, or almost 50% of RX 7600's MSRP. As such, team red's mid-range offers a better price-to-performance ratio than 4060Ti.

However, Nvidia has a few aces that completely change the comparison. Team green is not only remarkably ahead in ray-traced performance, but with the implementation of DLSS 3 in selective titles, and it yields drastically better framerates.

The Radeon RX 7600 is an excellent value proposition from AMD, but Nvidia RTX 4060Ti is no slouch either. If you are looking for which GPU to buy around the $300 mark, the best option is to wait for RTX 4060 and see how it compares.

Poll : 0 votes