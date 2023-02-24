5 best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 4K 60 FPS in 2023

Fortnite is one of the very few games that run on the weakest hardware while giving high-end GPUs a hard time trying to keep up. The game is insanely well optimized on PC and utilizes the maximum of the underlying hardware to deliver solid performance.

With consecutive seasons, Epic Games has made the game more demanding and has baked in the latest features to keep its visuals up-to-date. The game now supports Nanite and Lumen, two of the highlighted features of Unreal Engine that deliver crisp visuals without utilizing a ton of resources.

At high resolution, the game looks like a visual delight. Thus, gamers with capable hardware are in for a treat. However, those looking for a GPU upgrade to achieve the same can consult this list to get their hands on a card that can play the game at UHD resolutions without major issues.

A guide to buying the best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 4K UHD 60 FPS.

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 was launched as a high-end GPU in the RDNA 2 lineup in 2020. It is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti, a reasonably capable card with 4K resolution. Thus, gamers opting for this Team Red video card will face no problems playing Fortnite in 4K.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $579+

Team Red has slashed the price of the RX 6800, making it about as expensive as an RTX 3070. It is a cost-effective card that can run most titles at UHD. However, it is also the slowest on this list. Overall, it is a no-brainer for those building a sub-$1,000 gaming rig to play the latest games at UHD.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 was built for 4K gaming. Thus, it is no surprise that the card runs Fortnite at a high framerate in the resolution without major performance issues. What makes the RTX 3080 even better is the support for temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS and its insane rasterization performance.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

The older 10 GB model of the card can be bagged for around $600 these days, which makes it a better choice over the more recent RTX 4070 Ti and RX 7900 XT cards.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The RX 7900 XT was recently introduced as a high-end option in the new RDNA 3 lineup from Team Red. In most games, the card is faster than the RTX 4070 Ti and can almost level the RTX 3090 Ti, the last-gen Nvidia flagship. It delivers solid performance in 4K resolution.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

The RX 7900 XT packs an MSRP of $899. However, multiple models start from around $849, making it a solid sub-$1,000 card for playing Fortnite at its full visual glory.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3090 Ti is the flagship entry from the last-gen. The card was built for the best gaming experience at sky-high framerates. Although it has been replaced by the much more capable RTX 4090, the card is still a beast in terms of 4K rasterization and ray tracing performance.

RTX 3090 Ti Graphics unit GA102 Process Size 8 nm RT cores 84 Shaders 10,752 Memory 24GB GDDR6X Base clock 1,560 MHz Boost clock 1,860 MHz Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s Memory clock 21 Gbps TDP 450W

It is worth noting, however, that RTX 3090 Ti is a premium graphics card that can run Fortnite in its highest graphics settings in 4K without breaking a sweat. Thus, it costs a fortune. Gamers are looking to pay at least $1,500 for the cheapest models.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is the fastest video card on the planet. The card is much faster than its last-gen equivalent, the 3090 Ti. It supports the latest technologies like frame generation and improved ray tracing performance, allowing it to play Fortnite at high framerates in the highest settings at 4K.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

Gamers looking for the best experience in the battle royale must opt for this GPU. However, they should note that the card is sold over its MSRP, with multiple models faring for over $2,000. Thus, it is an option for those with deep pockets.

Overall, Fortnite is a demanding title in 4K, with the graphics settings cranked up. However, GPU manufacturers have launched multiple models that can handle such intense high-resolution titles. The cards listed above will allow gamers to enjoy the battle royale game in full glory without significant issues.

