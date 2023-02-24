Create

5 best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 4K 60 FPS in 2023

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Feb 24, 2023 23:05 IST
Powercolor RX 6800 and Zotac RTX 3090 Ti with Fortnite cover
Fortnite requires some high-end GPUs to run at 4K (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fortnite is one of the very few games that run on the weakest hardware while giving high-end GPUs a hard time trying to keep up. The game is insanely well optimized on PC and utilizes the maximum of the underlying hardware to deliver solid performance.

With consecutive seasons, Epic Games has made the game more demanding and has baked in the latest features to keep its visuals up-to-date. The game now supports Nanite and Lumen, two of the highlighted features of Unreal Engine that deliver crisp visuals without utilizing a ton of resources.

At high resolution, the game looks like a visual delight. Thus, gamers with capable hardware are in for a treat. However, those looking for a GPU upgrade to achieve the same can consult this list to get their hands on a card that can play the game at UHD resolutions without major issues.

A guide to buying the best graphics cards to play Fortnite at 4K UHD 60 FPS.

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)
The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 was launched as a high-end GPU in the RDNA 2 lineup in 2020. It is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti, a reasonably capable card with 4K resolution. Thus, gamers opting for this Team Red video card will face no problems playing Fortnite in 4K.

AMD Radeon RX 6800
Graphics processorNavi 21
Core count3,840
TMUs240
Compute Units (CUs)60
RT cores60
Base clock1,700 MHz
Boost clock2,105 MHz
VRAM16 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width256 bit
Total board power (TBP)250 W
Price$579+

Team Red has slashed the price of the RX 6800, making it about as expensive as an RTX 3070. It is a cost-effective card that can run most titles at UHD. However, it is also the slowest on this list. Overall, it is a no-brainer for those building a sub-$1,000 gaming rig to play the latest games at UHD.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)
The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 was built for 4K gaming. Thus, it is no surprise that the card runs Fortnite at a high framerate in the resolution without major performance issues. What makes the RTX 3080 even better is the support for temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS and its insane rasterization performance.

SpecificationRTX 3080
GPUGA102
CUDA Cores / Stream Processors8704
Manufacture Process Technology8nm
Number of transistors28,300 million
Memory Bus Width320 Bit
Memory10GB GDDR6X
Memory bandwidth760.3GB/s
Memory Clock speed19000 Mhz
Clock speed (base/boost)1450MHz / 1710MHz
TDP320W

The older 10 GB model of the card can be bagged for around $600 these days, which makes it a better choice over the more recent RTX 4070 Ti and RX 7900 XT cards.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)
The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The RX 7900 XT was recently introduced as a high-end option in the new RDNA 3 lineup from Team Red. In most games, the card is faster than the RTX 4070 Ti and can almost level the RTX 3090 Ti, the last-gen Nvidia flagship. It delivers solid performance in 4K resolution.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Graphics processorNavi 31
Core count5,376
TMUs336
Tensor coresN/A
Compute Units (CUs)84
RT cores84
Base clock1,395 MHz
Boost clock1,695 MHz
VRAM20 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width320 bit
Total board power (TBP)300 W
Price$849+

The RX 7900 XT packs an MSRP of $899. However, multiple models start from around $849, making it a solid sub-$1,000 card for playing Fortnite at its full visual glory.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)
The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3090 Ti is the flagship entry from the last-gen. The card was built for the best gaming experience at sky-high framerates. Although it has been replaced by the much more capable RTX 4090, the card is still a beast in terms of 4K rasterization and ray tracing performance.

RTX 3090 Ti
Graphics unitGA102
Process Size8 nm
RT cores84
Shaders10,752
Memory24GB GDDR6X
Base clock1,560 MHz
Boost clock1,860 MHz
Memory bandwidth1,008 GB/s
Memory clock21 Gbps
TDP 450W

It is worth noting, however, that RTX 3090 Ti is a premium graphics card that can run Fortnite in its highest graphics settings in 4K without breaking a sweat. Thus, it costs a fortune. Gamers are looking to pay at least $1,500 for the cheapest models.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)
The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is the fastest video card on the planet. The card is much faster than its last-gen equivalent, the 3090 Ti. It supports the latest technologies like frame generation and improved ray tracing performance, allowing it to play Fortnite at high framerates in the highest settings at 4K.

GPU Name

AD102

CUDA Core Count

16,384

Texture Mapping Units (TMUs)

512

Render Output Units (ROPs)

176

Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count

128

Tensor Core Count

512

Video Memory Size

24 GB

Video Memory Type

GDDR6X

Video Memory Bus Width

384 bit

Base Clock Speed

2235 MHz

Boost Clock Speed

2520 MHz

Memory Clock Speed

1313 MHz

MSRP

$1,599

Gamers looking for the best experience in the battle royale must opt for this GPU. However, they should note that the card is sold over its MSRP, with multiple models faring for over $2,000. Thus, it is an option for those with deep pockets.

Overall, Fortnite is a demanding title in 4K, with the graphics settings cranked up. However, GPU manufacturers have launched multiple models that can handle such intense high-resolution titles. The cards listed above will allow gamers to enjoy the battle royale game in full glory without significant issues.

