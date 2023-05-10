5 best cheap DDR5 RAM sticks you can buy today (2023)

Not very long ago, DDR5 RAM cost a fortune. These days, however, some options are cheaper than DDR4 sticks. This makes the latest LGA 1700 and AM5 platforms more lucrative than ever before. The latest memory standard offers better performance in video games and can be a solid upgrade. Finding the best DDR5 RAM options for a PC can be quite cumbersome, and one can easily end up dumping hundreds of dollars on just their memory.

To combat this, we scoured the internet for the best memory sticks currently on sale and listed the best options for gaming within a tight budget. Options on this list begin from 8 GB models to 32 GB variants.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 DDR5 RAM sticks whose prices are falling every day

1) TeamGroup Elite Plus 8 GB DDR5-4800 ($22.99)

Teamgroup makes some of the best value-for-money RAM sticks (Image via Newegg)

At the bottom of the stack, TeamGroup's affordable DDR5 RAM sticks are the best options. They are relatively basic modules and don't pack any crazy XMP profiles. These modules run at the stock 4800 MT/s specification and will get the job done for some low-performance media consumption or office-use PCs.

The Elite Plus modules are selling for $22.99 on Newegg, and the non-Plus variants, which come with an exposed PCB, are a dollar cheaper. Budget gamers can pick up one or two of these sticks and then slowly upgrade to 32 GB of RAM down the line. On a tight budget, these sticks are the best you can do.

2) Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 2x 8 GB DDR5-5200 ($62.99)

TeamGroup's T-Force lineup is one of the best budget dual-stick options (Image via Teamgroup)

We were surprised by the number of Teamgroup offerings on a budget. A step above their affordable Elite lineup is the gamer-focused T-Force offerings that come with heatsinks and better aesthetics.

The Vulcan RAM sticks do not pack any form of lighting. However, for $63, they bring a total of 16 GB of RAM in two sticks, which will allow gamers to use their memory in dual-channel mode. In addition, they are rated at 5200 MT/s, which offers more performance than the base 4800 MT/s rating of the Elite lineup.

3) Kingston Fury Beast RGB 16 GB DDR5-5600 ($68.99)

Kingston's Fury Beast RGB lineup is one of the most affordable DDR5 RAM sticks (Image via Newegg)

Kingston's budget offerings have been listed among the most popular DDR5 RAM sticks since they launched back in late 2020. The Fury Beast RGB sticks pack a tinge of lighting alongside its performance.

In addition, the DDR5 memory module is rated for 5600 MT/s, which makes it much faster than all of the sticks listed above. However, its primary drawback is the kit packs a single stick. Thus, gamers won't be able to enjoy the improved performance of dual-channel memory. However, the improved operating speed should make up for it.

Additionally, the Kingston stick leaves room for upgrading to up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM down the line.

4) Teamgroup Elite 2x 16 GB DDR5-4800 ($72.99)

Teamgroup Elite RAM sticks are some of the most affordable (Image via Newegg)

32 GB configurations have been the most popular option in the DDR5 generation, thanks to the improved density of the latest chips. In addition, revised prices make the latest memory standard cheaper than the last gen, which brings us to our next recommendation: the TeamGroup Elite 32GB DDR5-4800 sticks.

If someone wants 32 GB of memory at the price of 16 GB, this is the best choice. The sticks are very basic; they don't even pack a heatsink. In addition, they run at the stock specification of DDR5 memory. At $73, there isn't a better option available on the market.

5) Corsair Vengeance RGB 2x 16 GB DDR5-6000 ($110.99)

The Corsair Vengeance RGB sticks are some of the best options on a budget (Image via Corsair)

Corsair Vengeance sticks are the best options on a budget. The lineup has been the choice of several budget gamers since the DDR3 days. The newer launches in the series have only gotten better than the last-gen.

The latest Vengeance RGB memory sticks pack a solid design and unmatched performance. The RGB is well-diffused and won't disappoint. However, the only drawback is that the lighting can only be customized via Corsair's iCUE software. It is not compatible with any motherboard software.

Currently, Newegg is selling the DDR5-6000 variants of the memory sticks for $110, which makes it a solid option over the other DDR5 RAM sticks listed above.

