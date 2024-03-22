5 best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops in 2024

The best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops are those that provide good memory capacity, have low latency, and occupy less space. With so many brands around, each with multiple configurations, it can be daunting to choose the one that matches your preferences.

This article lists the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops to aid you in your research. Since we are looking at the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops, we will be discussing memory modules of the SODIMM type.

List of best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops

1) Crucial DDR5-5600 SODIMM (2x16GB) 32GB

The Crucial DDR5-5600 is one of the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops (Image via Crucial)

Price: $98.99

First on our list is the Crucial DDR5 SODIMM, which has a clock speed of 5600MT/s. It features two memory modules, totaling 32GB memory capacity.

This new RAM is much faster than its predecessor, the DDR4, and is also compatible with all new DDR5-enabled laptops. Designed with On-die ECC and PMIC, it provides long-term stability and is very reliable.

Features Crucial DDR5-5600 SODIMM Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (2x16GB) Speed 5600 MT/s Voltage 1.1V Latency CL46

Crucial also provides a limited lifetime warranty on certain parts and defects on all their products, thus you can be assured of support if something goes wrong.

Pros:

Crucial is a reliable brand and has a good network of customer support

Provides a good balance of speed and price

It is easily available and parts are not hard to find

Cons:

It is not the fastest option on the list

Its standard timings might not offer the most performance boost



2) G.SKILL Ripjaws SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 CL40 (2x16GB) 32GB

The G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5-5600 is among the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops (Image via G.SKILL)

Price: $119.99

The G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5 SODIMM is a premium memory, perfect for gaming laptops. It features a clock speed of 5600MT/s and a CAS latency of 40.

With two 32-bit sub-channels, the DDR5 Ripjaw has a much faster frequency and data transfer rate compared to its predecessors.

Features G.SKILL Ripjaws SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (2x16GB) Speed 5600 MT/s Voltage 1.1V Latency CL40

Its new on-board PMIC allows for a more even and stable power supply to the components. It is programmed with the latest Intel XMP 3.0, allowing users to configure their memory profile with a simple BIOS setup.

Pros:

Provides a good speed for its price

32GB is a good balance for most gaming needs

Cons:

May be slightly more expensive than Crucial's offering

The performance gains over standard timings might be minimal



3) Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM (2x16GB) 32GB

Teh Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 is one of the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops (Image via Corsair)

Price: $99.99

Corsair is known to produce the best RAM for gaming, and its Vengeance series does not disappoint. With a clock speed of 4800MT/s and a CAS latency of 40, the Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM provides a decent speed. However, it does fall short in terms of performance compared to its competitors.

Features Corsair Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (2x16GB) Speed 4800 MT/s Voltage 1.1V Latency CL40

The Vengeance DDR5-4800 SODIMM is compatible with a wide range of Intel and AMD laptops and installs the setup in minutes. If your laptop is compatible to be faster, the RAM automatically sets to maximum speed, thus eradicating the need to perform a BIOS configuration to get a higher speed.

Pros:

It is a reliable brand with good after-sales support

Its 32GB capacity is plenty for most games

Is slightly cheaper than most 5600MHz options

Cons:

Has a slower speed compared to 5600MHz options and potentially impacts performance

Its design features might not be relevant for everyone



4) Kingston Impact DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM (2x16GB) 32GB

The Kingston Impact DDR5-5600MT/s is among the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops (Image via Kingston)

Price: $168.99

Next on our list of best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops is the Kingston Impact DDR5, which features a speed rating of 5600MT/s and a CAS latency of 40. It has two memory modules of 16GB, totaling 32GB memory capacity, catering to most gaming and multitasking needs. It also has Kingston's Plug N' Play overclocking technology, which gives you an incredible boost in terms of performance.

Features Kingston Impact DDR5-5600MT/s SODIMM Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (2x16GB) Speed 5600 MT/s Voltage 1.1V Latency CL40

Certified by Intel XMP 3.0, the Kingston Impact DDR5 allows for a fast memory profile configuration with a quick BIOS setup. It draws very little power compared to other options and is stable, thanks to its On-die ECC.

Pros:

You can choose between different configurations

Provides a good speed for most games

Cons:

It is quite pricey compared to other options

Its standard timings might not maximize performance



5) G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5-4800MT/s SO-DIMM (2x32GB) 64GB

The G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5-4800MT/s is one of the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops (Image via G.SKILL)

Price: $179.99

The last entry on our list is the G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5, which features a clock speed of 4800MT/s. Perfect for streamers and gamers alike, it has twice the memory capacity as other options on this list.

Features G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5-4800MT/s SO-DIMM Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 64GB (2x32GB) Speed 4800 MT/s Voltage 1.1V Latency CL38

The G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5's features are similar to those of the other 5600MT/s Ripjaws. The RAM also has the same 32-bit sub-channels. Its on-board PMIC chip provides better power management and is very stable. It supports Intel XMP 3.0, providing a quick memory configuration.

Pros:

Provides massive capacity for smooth gaming and multitasking

It comes from a brand focus on performance

Cons:

Has a slightly lower speed compared to 5600MHz options

Most expensive option on this list

64GB might be overkill for some users



