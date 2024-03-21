5 best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming in 2024

The best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming are those that offer high speed, low latency, and are compatible with different gaming rigs. As of today, the DDR5 RAM system is the most advanced and also the fastest available. It is also capable of holding larger capacities, and suits all the needs of a serious gamer.

However, there are just way too many options and configurations online, which makes it hard to choose the right one. For this reason, we have put together an article on the best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops in 2024.

The best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming in 2024

1) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200MHz (2x16GB) 32GB

Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200MHz - best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming (Image via Teamgroup)

Price: $159.9

Teamgroup makes one of the best DDR5 RAM for gaming laptops, and the T-Force Delta RGB is no exception. It features a DDR5-7200MT/s clock speed, and two 16GB modules, totaling 32GB memory capacity. This provides ample space for multitasking and demanding gaming operations.

Features Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5-7200MHz Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (16GBx2) Speed 7200 MT/s Voltage 1.4V Latency CL34

Another thing that makes the T-Force so good is the build quality and cooling system. Built with thermally conductive silicon, this RAM is capable of fast and stable operations. Its RGB lighting makes it stand out as they're pretty big lights, spanning 120 degrees. It also features Power Management ICs (PMICs), which minimize noise and ensure stable power distribution for all components.

Pros:

Provides an excellent performance boost for demanding games.

It future-proofs your laptop for next-gen titles.

The RGB lighting adds a very futuristic look.

Cons:

May be overkill for some games.

Some reports of incompatibility.

Here's the buying link.

2) G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series DDR5-7200 (2 x 16GB) 32GB

G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 - best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming (Image via G.SKILL)

Price: $132.99

Next on our list is the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB, with an impressive clocking speed of 7200MT/s. With two 16GB modules, the RAM totals 32GB memory capacity, providing a great amount of memory to handle games and big tasks. It has a brushed aluminum build that allows for even heat spreading.

Features G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7200 Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (16GBx2) Speed 7200 MT/s Voltage 1.4V Latency CL34

The G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB features a streamlined RGB light bar that can either be controlled by the dedicated lighting-control software or a third-party motherboard software. You can also sync the RAM lighting with your system lighting using the software, adding to the gaming aesthetic.

Pros:

Provides unmatched speed for the most demanding games.

Has an excellent brand reputation.

Has very customizable RGB lighting.

Cons:

It is quite expensive and potentially overkill for some users.

Requires compatibility verification.

Here's the buying link.

3) Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 DRAM 5600MT/s (2x32GB) 64GB CL36

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5600 - best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming (Image via Corsair)

Price: $239.99, $186.99 (On Amazon)

Corsair is well-known in the gaming industry for producing the best RAM kits. The Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 offers an incredible 64GB memory capacity, with two 32GB modules. Its clocking speed of 5600MT/s serves perfectly well and can handle heavy tasks with relevant ease.

Features Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5600 Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 64GB (32GBx2) Speed 5600 MT/s Voltage 1.25V Latency CL36

The RGB lighting featured is a panoramic light bar with 10 individually customizable LEDs per module. You can choose from over a dozen light presets as well. It is highly optimized for the latest AMD and Intel motherboards and has a good range of compatibility. Corsair claims the Vengeance RGB series can run large games, create content, or even open 100 tabs.

Pros:

Provides an excellent balance of capacity and speed.

Can accommodate demanding games and heavy workloads.

Allows for customizable RGB lighting with Corsair software.

Cons:

It is not the fastest option on the list.

Slightly pricier than some models.

Here's the official buying link.

Here's the Amazon buying link. (Discount)

4) Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5 5200MT/s (2x16GB) 32GB CL36

Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5-5200 - best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming (Image via Kingston)

Price: $144.65

Next on the list is the Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5, featuring a clock speed of 5200MT/s. It has a 32GB total memory capacity, with two 16GB modules, and runs on a decent CL36 latency. The PMIC provides even power supply to all components, thus providing overall efficiency.

Features Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5-5200 Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (16GBx2) Speed 5200 MT/s Voltage 1.25V Latency CL36

It features RGB in a new heat spreader design, and can be controlled using the dedicated Kingston FURY CTRL software or the motherboard manufacturer's software. This model is compatible with most leading motherboard manufacturers like Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte.

Pros:

It is a budget-friendly choice for most gamers.

The RGB lighting capabilities add a personal touch.

Offers a good balance of speed and affordability.

Cons:

It is not as fast as some of the other options on the list.

Might not be ideal for very demanding games.

Here's the buying link.

5) XPG Lancer Blade RGB DDR5 6000MHz (2x16GB) 32GB CL30

XPG Lancer Blade RBG DDR5-6000MHz - best RGB DDR5 RAM for gaming (Image via XPG)

Price: $114.99

Last on our list is the Lancer Blade Lancer Blade RGB DDR5 by XPG, featuring a clock speed of 6000MT/s. It has a very low latency of CL30, proving to be one of its best features. Built-in PMIC and On-die error correcting code (OEDCC) enhance power stability and allow smooth functioning of components.

Features XPG Lancer Blade RBG DDR5-6000MHz Memory Type DDR5 Capacity 32GB (16GBx2) Speed 6000 MT/s Voltage 1.4V Latency CL30

You can choose between different RGB light settings like static, breathing, and comet or even sync it with the music being played. Although not as compatible as some of the options in the list, it works well with both Intel and AMD platforms. It also supports the Intel XMP 3.0 and the AMD EXPO, thus providing easy overclocking.

Pros:

Offers incredibly fast RAM and is ideal for high-refresh-rate gaming and esports titles.

The RGB lighting is visually appealing and adds to the aesthetic.

Cons:

It could be potentially overkill for some gamers.

Not as widely compatible as some of the other options in the list.

Here's the buying link.

