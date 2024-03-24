Horizon Forbidden West has been released on the PC and runs well on GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 3060. Gamers who use this card can have a great time playing the title without many issues in terms of performance. Moreover, though this is a demanding title, it is well-optimized on the PC and can comfortably run on high settings for the most part.

However, do note that the RTX 3060 is not capable of running the game on very high settings. While the title runs well right out of the box, making slight changes to its settings will enhance the gaming experience.

The best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptops

Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on the PC, and the Nvidia RTX 3060 is mentioned in its recommended system requirements. However, higher-end GPUs may offer a better gameplay experience.

The best graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 in Horizon Forbidden West are as follows:

Display settings

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: Off

Off Refresh rate: 144Hz

144Hz VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: DLAA

DLAA Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quantity: Quality

Quality DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics settings

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x Anisotropic

8x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: Off

Off Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: High

High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: Off

Off Motion blur strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 0

0 Lens flares: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Radial blur: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

While these are the recommended settings to use is this game on the 3060, if you're not satisfied with the results, you can tweak them further.

