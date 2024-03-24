Horizon Forbidden West has been released on the PC and runs well on GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 3060. Gamers who use this card can have a great time playing the title without many issues in terms of performance. Moreover, though this is a demanding title, it is well-optimized on the PC and can comfortably run on high settings for the most part.
However, do note that the RTX 3060 is not capable of running the game on very high settings. While the title runs well right out of the box, making slight changes to its settings will enhance the gaming experience.
The best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 laptops
Horizon Forbidden West was recently released on the PC, and the Nvidia RTX 3060 is mentioned in its recommended system requirements. However, higher-end GPUs may offer a better gameplay experience.
The best graphics settings for the Nvidia RTX 3060 in Horizon Forbidden West are as follows:
Display settings
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: Off
- Refresh rate: 144Hz
- VSync: Off
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- Anti-aliasing: DLAA
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quantity: Quality
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics settings
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Screen space shadows: Off
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: Off
- Motion blur strength: 0
- Sharpness: 0
- Lens flares: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Radial blur: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
While these are the recommended settings to use is this game on the 3060, if you're not satisfied with the results, you can tweak them further.
