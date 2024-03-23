Choosing the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC can be confusing, considering the vast menu and options available. It's crucial to configure your game with the right settings, as this can drastically improve your overall experience.
Horizon Forbidden West is an open-world role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world. It was developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2022.
Although originally released as a PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West has been launched on PC. While the game's default settings are usually good enough, tweaking them sometimes lets you get the most out of it.
In this article, we explore the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC users.
Best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC
While playing Horizon Forbidden West on PC, the keyboard and mouse settings are incredibly important as they can directly impact your gameplay and style. The title features quite an extensive library and allows you to customize the most minute details, thus allowing a unique experience for each user.
Here are our recommendations when it comes to the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC users:
General:
- Difficulty: Normal
- Quest pathfinding: Explorer
- Waypoint pathfinding: Guided (Explorer if advanced)
- Quest marker icon size: Normal
- Waypoint marker icon size: Normal
- HUD visibility: Dynamic
- Contextual reminders: On
- Stand by screen mode: Informative
- Camera positioning: Dynamic
- Waypoint wheel slowdown: Slower
- Auto Shielding: Off
- Show Headpiece: As per preference
Display settings:
- Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematic letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: As per preference
- VSync: On
- NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off
- Dynamic range: As per preference
- Color blind mode: As per preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quantity: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Very High
- Texture quality: Very High
- Texture filtering: 8x Anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflections: High
- Level of detail: Very High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: Very High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: Very High
- Translucency quality: High Res
- Parallax occlusion mapping: On
- Field of view: As per preference
- Depth of field: Very High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: As per preference
- Sharpness: As per preference
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: As per preference
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
That is the end of our guide to the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC. The above settings will improve your overall experience in the game while giving you a slight edge over stock settings.
The title is well optimized and even runs on GPUs as low as GTX 1650 4GB. However, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is the recommended option for graphics.
Check out other Horizon Forbidden West articles by Sportskeeda:
How to pre-load Horizon Forbidden West on PC? || Horizon Forbidden West PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored || Horizon Forbidden West PC release date, features, pre-order details, and more explored