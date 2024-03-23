Choosing the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC can be confusing, considering the vast menu and options available. It's crucial to configure your game with the right settings, as this can drastically improve your overall experience.

Horizon Forbidden West is an open-world role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic world. It was developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2022.

Although originally released as a PlayStation exclusive, Horizon Forbidden West has been launched on PC. While the game's default settings are usually good enough, tweaking them sometimes lets you get the most out of it.

In this article, we explore the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC users.

Best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC

Horizon Forbidden West runs well on PC with some tweaks (Image via Steam)

While playing Horizon Forbidden West on PC, the keyboard and mouse settings are incredibly important as they can directly impact your gameplay and style. The title features quite an extensive library and allows you to customize the most minute details, thus allowing a unique experience for each user.

Here are our recommendations when it comes to the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC users:

General:

Difficulty: Normal

Normal Quest pathfinding: Explorer

Explorer Waypoint pathfinding: Guided (Explorer if advanced)

Guided (Explorer if advanced) Quest marker icon size: Normal

Normal Waypoint marker icon size: Normal

Normal HUD visibility: Dynamic

Dynamic Contextual reminders: On

On Stand by screen mode: Informative

Informative Camera positioning: Dynamic

Dynamic Waypoint wheel slowdown : Slower

: Slower Auto Shielding: Off

Off Show Headpiece: As per preference

Display settings:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: As per preference

As per preference VSync: On

On NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off

Off Dynamic range: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quantity: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics settings:

Preset: Very High

Very High Texture quality: Very High

Very High Texture filtering: 8x Anisotropic

8x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Very High

Very High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Very High

Very High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: Very High

Very High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: Very High

Very High Translucency quality: High Res

High Res Parallax occlusion mapping: On

On Field of view: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: Very High

Very High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: As per preference

As per preference Sharpness: As per preference

As per preference Lens flares: On

On Vignette: As per preference

As per preference Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

That is the end of our guide to the best Horizon Forbidden West settings for PC. The above settings will improve your overall experience in the game while giving you a slight edge over stock settings.

The title is well optimized and even runs on GPUs as low as GTX 1650 4GB. However, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 is the recommended option for graphics.

Check out other Horizon Forbidden West articles by Sportskeeda:

How to pre-load Horizon Forbidden West on PC? || Horizon Forbidden West PC system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings explored || Horizon Forbidden West PC release date, features, pre-order details, and more explored