Horizon Forbidden West PC release time countdown

Horizon Forbidden West PC release is almost upon us. With less than 24 hours to go, the hype for HFW's PC port is at an all-time high. When Horizon Zero Dawn launched on PC on August 7, 2020, the game had some performance issues. Fans around the globe are hoping that the release of HFW doesn't come with the same problems.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn did a lot of things right. Its excellent combat, beautiful open world, and fantastic character design blew a lot of people away when the game launched on PS5.

Some even consider it to be the best PS5 game so far. When a game like this hits a different platform, the quality is typically not up to expectations. One can only hope that Guerilla has learned their lesson after the PC release of HZD.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming out on March 21, 2024. Here is the game's release time across all regions.

HFW will be dropping on both the Epic Games Store and Steam on March 21, 2024. Listed below is the release time for the game across all regions:

11 am EDT

9 am CDT

8 am PDT

12 pm BRT

3 pm GMT

4 pm CET

5 pm SAST

7 pm GST

8:30 pm IST

12 am JST (February 22, 2024)

(February 22, 2024) 2 am AEDT (February 22, 2024)

(February 22, 2024) 4 am NZDT (February 22, 2024)

HFW will reportedly take up around 150 GB of storage space after installation. This is a pretty hefty requirement, so you might want to clear up some space ahead of the game's release. If you have enough space available, you can pre-load the game and jump right in when it releases in your region.

Are there any bonuses for pre-ordering Horizon Forbidden West on PC?

While it's not a lot there are a couple of bonus items included for those who pre-order HFW on PC. You can get a Blacktide Dye Outfit and a Blacktide Sharpshot Bow. So if you want to get your hands on these two then you should purchase HFW before the timer runs out.

You can also link your Steam account to your PSN account if you wish to unlock the Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Legacy Spear.

