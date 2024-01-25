Horizon Forbidden West PC release date, features, pre-order details, and more explored

Horizon Forbidden West's PC port finally received an official release date alongside a brand new trailer showcasing its PC-exclusive features. Released in February 2022 — exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 systems — the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel will make its PC debut roughly two years after its original console release.

The PC version comes bundled with a bunch of additional in-game items, including the Burning Shores story expansion, which adds over 30 hours of content besides the base game. The PC version boasts support for all modern PC-specific bells and whistles, such as support for ultrawide, DLSS, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about Horizon Forbidden West's PC version, including the official release date, pre-order details, features, and more.

What is Horizon Forbidden West PC's release date?

Coming to PC on March 21, 2024, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition comes packed with all the post-launch updates and DLCs released during its time as a PlayStation exclusive. Like other PlayStation PC titles, the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel is available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The latest trailer showcases the game running on a PC, with support for DLSS, FSR, XeSS, and Direct Storage. The PC port is being handled by Nixxes Software, who also worked on Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ports.

How to pre-order Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC?

Pre-orders for the game are live on both Steam and Epic Games Store, featuring exclusive pre-order bonus cosmetics for Aloy. Furthermore, there's an additional bonus unlock for players who link their Steam/Epic Games account with an active PlayStation Network (PSN) account. Here's how to place your pre-order:

Launch Steam or Epic Games Store and search for the game on the store page. (You can also use the Steam mobile app to place your pre-order)

After you get to the game's store page, click on Add to Cart and proceed to checkout.

and proceed to checkout. Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam or Epic Games Store library, depending on the chosen storefront.

Although both Steam and Epic Games Store allow pre-loading of games, the window is usually variable and dependent on the publishers.

Much like on the PlayStation Store, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC is priced at $59.99 and comes bundled with the Burning Shores DLC as well as the following in-game items:

Blacktide Outfit and Blacktide Bow (pre-order bonus)

Nora Legacy Outfit and Nora Spear (redeemed after linking PSN with Steam)

Two Special Outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

Two Special Weapons (Carja Behemoth Short Bow and Nora Thunder Sling)

In-game Resources Pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

In-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece

Exclusive Photo Mode pose and face paint

Nixxes Software has promised to share more details regarding the PC port, including the official system requirements and file size, in the weeks prior to the game's official release date. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is currently available on PlayStation 5 and is coming to PC on March 21, 2024.