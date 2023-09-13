Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition reportedly coming to PC

Guerrilla Games' PlayStation 5 showcase game, Horizon Forbidden West, is finally coming to PC, according to a recent leak. Titled Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, it is scheduled to arrive soon on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Over the last few years, PlayStation has made great strides in bringing its flagship titles from the PS4 generation to PC.

The console manufacturer has even ported some of its highly-rated PlayStation 5 exclusives, such as Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to PC, allowing a whole new demographic of players to experience these amazing titles.

And if the new leak is anything to go by, the next PlayStation flagship is the highly anticipated sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, along with all its DLCs. Here's everything you need to know about Horizon Forbidden West's PC release.

Horizon Forbidden West is the next PlayStation 5 title to debut on PC, according to a recent leak

The leak comes courtesy of Dealabs leaker - billbil-kun, who is known for having a track record of reliable information regarding gaming leaks and rumors. Unfortunately, the leak has not detailed any potential release date or window for the game. However, one can speculate that it will arrive soon, considering the title's age.

The leaker mentions the game's title as Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, which will come packed with the base game, all the post-launch updates, and the Burning Shores DLC.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was released on February 12, 2022. And while the game was praised for its innovative open-world, engaging combat system, and stellar visuals, it was quickly overshadowed by FromSoftware's open-world behemoth - Elden Ring.

The title also received a story DLC titled Burning Shores, which acts as an epilogue to Aloy's story from Forbidden West and a starting point for the already confirmed third mainline entry in the series.

While PlayStation and Guerrilla Games never confirmed a PC version for the game, it was expected considering the previous title was already available on the platform. And since PlayStation has yet to announce any new PC titles following the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, an announcement regarding Forbidden West's PC port seems very likely.