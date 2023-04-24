Guerrilla Games officially confirms Horizon III after Burning Shores success

Guerrilla Games has officially confirmed the next installment in the Horizon series following the success of the recently released Burning Shores DLC. The news comes courtesy of a recently published newsletter on Guerrilla Games' official website, which included details regarding changes made to the studio's management as well as a subtle hint about the upcoming projects that the studio is working on.

Apart from the mainline Horizon games, Guerrilla Games was also reportedly working on a multiplayer title set within the post-apocalyptic sci-fi universe. Guerrilla Games has not given any further details on the two Horizon projects apart from the games being in the studio's current development pipeline.

The next mainline installment in the Horizon series officially confirmed to be in development by Guerrilla Games following the release of Burning Shores DLC

The recently published newsletter on Guerrilla Games' official website detailed the internal restructuring and management-related changes, including the Studio Director and Executive Producer, Angie Smets, starting a new role as the Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios.

Life at Guerrilla @LifeAtGuerrilla



After an incredible journey at Guerrilla, our Studio Director Angie Smets is starting a new role as Head of Development Strategy at @PlayStation! We're so grateful for Angie's leadership and wish her the best in her new adventure

Angie Smets was with Guerrilla Games for over 20 years and has been an integral part of all the games the studio has shipped to date, including Horizon Zero Dawn, the Frozen Wilds DLC, Horizon Forbidden West, and also the recently released Burning Shores DLC.

The new management team at Guerrilla Games now includes Joel Eschler as the new Studio and Production Director, Hella Schmidt as Studio Director and General Manager, and Jan-Bart van Beek as Studio and Art Director.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



It's here! Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is out now on PS5!

While the blogpost mostly talked about Angie Smets' contributions to the studio and how the new leadership is gearing towards the future of Guerrilla Games, the closing paragraph of the post gave players a definitive hint at the projects that the studio is currently working on, including the next mainline Horizon title.

"We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project. Michiel van der Leeuw (Technical Director) will be focusing on the future technology and strategy for the Decima engine."

Guerrilla @Guerrilla Pew pew pew! The Specter Gauntlet is a modified version of a powerful Zenith weapon. Use it to place designators on targets, and turn its shard barrage into a homing attack!



How are you using this powerful weapon in your strategy against new opponents in the Burning Shores?

While Guerrilla Games and PlayStation have not given any official details regarding the next chapter in Aloy's story, a few subtle hints in the Burning Shores DLC point towards Sylens, the character played by Lance Reddick, having a major role in the third Horizon title.

