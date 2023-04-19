Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC sets up Lance Reddick's character Sylens as the next game's lead

Sylens, the character played by the iconic actor Lance Reddick, will seemingly be the lead character of the next game in the Horizon series. The information comes courtesy of the recently released Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Sylen, along with a few more characters, is one of the most important and influential individuals in Aloy's life and might also be a playable character in the next title.

Guerrilla Games has gone on record saying that it always envisioned the Horizon series as a trilogy, and while it did try to cover quite a lot of ground with Horizon Forbidden and the recently released Burning Shores DLC, there's still a lot that remains unanswered and unexplored. However, with the recent passing of Lance Riddick, it is unclear how Guerrilla Games will tackle the series going forward.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores sets up Sylens as a leading character of the next game alongside Aloy

Once players complete all the main story quests of the Burning Shores DLC, they will be able to return to their base, where they can discover a massive hint that points towards Lance Reddick's character leading the next game in the series. While conversing with Aloy during the epilogue, Sylens mentions that he has a lead in the information regarding Far Zeniths, that Aloy recovered after defeating Londra and Horus in the Burning Shores DLC.

Sylens thinks the information he was able to decipher could lead to a weapon powerful enough to defeat Nemesis, a corrupted AI created by Far Zeniths. The Nemesis, much like Hades from Zero Dawn, one of the biggest antagonistic forces that Guerrilla Games has set up for the next title in the series. Sylens also mentions that he will need to set out on a journey to track down the weapon and will need help doing so.

Lance Reddick's character is easily one of the most enigmatic in the Horizon series, and getting to explore the different facets of his personality will be exciting for longtime fans of the series. While many would like to have Sylens as a playable character in the next game, it's unclear how Guerrilla Games will be able to do the character justice without Reddick.

The Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

