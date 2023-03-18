Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of 60, and while he will be remembered for his memorable role in John Wick, the gaming community will cherish him for his lasting performances in the Horizon and Destiny games.

While his recent exploits as Charon in Keanu Reeves's John Wick series have caught the eye of many, Reddick's most memorable performances perhaps include his roles on television, such as Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Chief Irvin Irving in Bosch and P Broyles in Fringe.

Rest easy RIP Lance Reddick I really became a big fan of his recently with his work in Horizon Series, John Wick, and Destiny!

Gamers, however, will remember his iconic portrayal of Sylens in Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West and his trademark monologs as Commander Zavala in the Destiny franchise. He also provided his voice and likeness for the character of Martin Hatch in Remedy Entertainment's Quantum Break.

"Rest in peace, Commander": Fans pay homage to Lance Reddick's video game characters as actor passes away at 60

Various people in the industry have expressed their grief at Reddick's passing. The actor had quite a profound effect on many of the projects that he was a part of. Fans of Commander Zavala, an integral character from the original Destiny story, have flooded social media with posts honoring his life.

Thanking Reddick for his contributions to the series, Twitter user Destiny Tracker tweeted:

"Rest in peace, Commander. You will be missed greatly."

Thank you for everything @lancereddick 💙 Rest in peace, Commander. You will be missed greatly.

Players have also paid homage to Commander Zavala by congregating around his character model at the Tower in Destiny 2.

Such touching tributes to Lance Reddick on the Tower. Thank you for everything that you have brought to this world and specifically the Destiny 2 universe. We could always count on the Commander to keep us focused on the mission at hand. Rest well, Lance! We will forever miss you

One fan explained:

"Guardians are paying their respects to Lance Reddick. Everyone's sitting down next to Zavala, who Lance Reddick has voiced since Destiny first launched in 2014."

Guardians are paying their respects to Lance Reddick. Everyone's sitting down next to Zavala, who Lance Reddick has voiced since Destiny first launched in 2014.

Horizon fans were not behind either, and Lance's portrayal of the enigmatic and highly important character of Sylens in the series clearly struck a chord with a number of them as they shared scenes depicting him as a tribute:

It hits even harder after today



This scene hit me hard last year. It hits even harder after today. Goodspeed to my favorite character in the Horizon Series Sylens played by Lance Reddick

"Elsewhere, and everywhere. There's so much more to discover before the world ends..."



"Sylens, where will you go?" "Elsewhere, and everywhere. There's so much more to discover before the world ends..." R.I.P. Lance Reddick 🫶🏾

Reddick's first foray into gaming was back in 2009 in 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, and he has also reprised his role as Charon in the tactical RPG John Wick Hex in 2019. With John Wick Chapter 4 releasing in a week, he had been busy doing promotional content for the movie over the last few days.

As per reports, Lance Reddick was supposed to be part of the upcoming rogue-lite game Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, whose release date has not been announced as of yet.

