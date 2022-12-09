Horizon Forbidden West DLC revealed at The Game Awards 2022

Guerilla Games have just revealed the next chapter in Horizon Forbidden West’s story with a new DLC named Burning Shores. However, there’s a catch - it's only available for PlayStation 5. The expansion, which has been getting a ton of rumors and attention over the last few days, will be released on April 19, 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West was one of the biggest releases of 2022, expanding the world that was introduced in 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and taking place over a huge chunk of the Western United States. The game was described by many as having improved over its predecessor in every aspect, from animation and combat design to writing, pacing, and narrative in general.

Let’s take a look at how Horizon Forbidden West’s first expansion can affect the series.

Horizon Forbidden West: Fans rejoice as Aloy’s journey continues in DLC

According to information provided by Mathijs de Jonge on the PlayStation Blog, Burning Shores is a story expansion that will take place in and around the city of Los Angeles. De Jonge, who served as Game Director for Horizon Forbidden West, further described the “City of Angels” as having turned into a “treacherous volcanic archipelago” after millennia of being left to fend for itself.

Not much is known about the DLC at this point. However, we do know that the newly explorable area in the expansion will lie south of Tenakth Clan’s territory. It has also been confirmed that some new characters will be joining Aloy on her quest to subdue the newly uncovered threat.

The trailer for the DLC kicks off with a scene similar to the introductory scene of HBO’s House of the Dragon. A Sunwing comes into view with Aloy riding on its back, which is indicative of the ability Aloy gains towards the end of the main story. This ability allows her to override Sunwings and use them as mounts to fly around the world of Horizon Forbidden West.

As the young huntress dives down and breaks below the clouds, she gazes upon multiple streams of lava flowing in every direction. She’s then shown as tracking down what seems to be the source of some of the lava, which is the mountain-turned-volcano where the Hollywood sign sits.

However, as she flies off, we catch a glimpse of the mechanical monstrosity that lies within the depths of the volcano: a gigantic machine that bears an uncanny resemblance to the colossal Horus Titans that were mentioned in 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn.

While it is too early to confirm that the machine is indeed a Horus Titan, also known as a "Metal Devil," new details can be expected soon enough if the PlayStation Blog is to be relied upon.

While many players are sure to be disappointed by Guerilla’s decision to stick with the PS5 for the upcoming DLC, something that must also be considered is the technical aspect and most importantly, what Guerilla is trying to achieve. The PlayStation 5 is technically superior to the PlayStation 4 by quite a bit, so putting all their eggs in the PS5 basket may not be such a bad idea after all.

Poll : 0 votes