How to Start Horizon Forbidden: Burning Shores?

Burning Shores, the upcoming single-player story DLC for Guerrilla Games' open-world action role-playing game, Horizon Forbidden West, brings Aloy, the game's protagonist, to a brand new chapter of her journey towards saving humankind from the plight of rogue machines. This new chapter of Aloy's journey will see her face some terrifying enemies, including Horus, the Metal Devil. The DLC, announced during The Game Awards 2022, was a complete surprise for fans of the series who did not expect to see Aloy venturing out on the next chapter of her journey so soon.

The developers have been very selective in marketing the DLC to players, with very few trailers having been released for the story expansion. While the DLC is coming out in a few short moments, there is plenty that PlayStation and Guerrilla Games have chosen to keep under wraps to avoid spoiling the experience for players.

However, the developers did put out pretty detailed instructions and prerequisites that players must follow to start the story DLC. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to start Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

How to start the Burning Shores DLC in Horizon Forbidden West?

To access the Burning Shores DLC, you must have completed the base game, i.e., all the main story quests, including the final quest called "Singularity," defeat the final boss, and have also finished the game's epilogue. Since the DLC starts right after the moments that conclude the final quest of the base game, the recommended level is relatively high (above level 40).

Here are the prerequisites to start the Burning Shores DLC:

Finish all main story quests, including Singularity.

Wait for Sylens' call during free roam.

Once you complete the final quest and epilogue, you must free-roam for a bit before starting the DLC. After a few minutes of free-roaming, you will receive a call over Aloy's Focus from Sylens, played by Lance Riddick. Sylens will inform Aloy that he has an urgent matter that he wants to discuss with her and request that she meet him over at Tilda's place.

After the conversation ends with Sylens, you will automatically begin the first main quest of the new DLC called "To The Burning Shores." Before starting the DLC, you must keep your game updated to the latest version. Once you start the first main quest, you will eventually progress to the new part of the map, where Aloy will meet new allies and some really deadly machines, including Horus, the Metal Devil.

