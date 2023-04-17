Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores - Release date, download size, platform, and more

Burning Shores, the highly anticipated story DLC for Guerrilla Games' open-world action-role-playing title Horizon Forbidden West, is going to be released on April 19. Despite being an expansion, the downloadable content is meant to be a brand new chapter in Aloy's journey. With Burning Shore being released in a couple of days, the DLC's file size for the PlayStation 5 has finally been revealed.

Although Horizon Forbidden West's base offering was huge on PS5 in terms of file size, the upcoming content comes with a rather minuscule storage requirement, which is quite surprising. This is because Guerrilla Games is adding a lot of new things to this title with the upcoming story expansion.

The information related to the DLC's file size comes courtesy of the PlayStation Game Size on Twitter. It should be mentioned that the file size that was revealed is for the expansion's release version and is subject to change with future updates and even a day-one patch that the DLC might receive.

File size, platforms, and more explored for Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming DLC, Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is coming out on April 19 for the PlayStation 5. However, there isn't going to be a pre-load for it. This is because it is part of the base game and not available as a standalone offering. Fortunately, the Burning Shores DLC comes with a rather small download size (compared to the base title).

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores



Download Size : 16.763 GB



Release Date : April 19



#HorizonForbiddenWest

According to PlayStation Game Size's tweet, the expansion comes with a download size of roughly 16.763 gigabytes, which should translate to somewhere around 20 GB of storage space. The DLC's file size is quite interesting, considering the base game weighs in at just a few gigabytes short of 100, at around 99 GB on the PlayStation 5.

It should also be mentioned that, despite the basic title version being a cross-gen title, the Burning Shores DLC is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 5 to deliver a true next-gen experience. Having the expansion release exclusively for that console has given Guerrilla Games the ability to include some truly spectacular gameplay content, such as seamless exploration of underwater sections.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores launches April 19 on PS5. Watch our new Launch Trailer now!



Pre-order here: playstation.com/games/horizon-…

Guerrilla Games and PlayStation have also released quite a few gameplay snippets and a dedicated launch trailer for Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, which gives fans an in-depth look at the map's new part that Aloy will be venturing out to, the new allies she will meet, and also some of the new machines that this protagonist will encounter throughout her journey.

