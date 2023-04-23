“Continue destroying your characters PlayStation”: Unhinged Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores players review bomb over Aloy and Seyka

Horizon Forbidden West's recently released DLC, Burning Shores, has come face-to-face with a rather bizarre controversy. Legions of PlayStation fans have started downvoting the game by "review bombing" it on Metacritic for featuring an optional dialog and an intimate character interaction between Aloy and her newfound Quen ally, Seyka.

The controversy is the result of an ending dialog choice that players can choose in the DLC's epilog, where Aloy can decide to acknowledge her love for Seyka, and both characters go in for a kiss before leaving for their own separate ways. The scene where Aloy kisses Seyka has sparked outrage among PlayStation fans who are unhappy with Aloy getting involved in a homos*xual relationship.

"Continue destroying your characters PlayStation, no one loves gays in games..."

From cursing the developers, Guerrilla Games, as well as PlayStation as a whole, to hurling direct insults towards the LGBTQ+ community, the user reviews for the Burning Shores DLC are filled with players expressing their outrage in the worst possible ways. All that is over a scene that is entirely optional in a role-playing game, no less.

For the most part, Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC is a competent and well-crafted story expansion. It not only adds a few new gameplay innovations but also continues Aloy's story in a meaningful way toward a potential third mainline entry in the series. Guerrilla Games tried a number of new things with the DLC, some of them being quite significant.

Tweaks have been made to the game's combat system, making it more fast-paced using certain skills that allow Aloy to use her basic tools like the pullcaster (which was relegated exclusively to traversal) as an active combat tool. Apart from gameplay tweaks, Guerrilla Games has also made a significant leap in making the game much more akin to traditional role-playing titles by offering multiple endings.

The choice of multiple endings in Burning Shores has massive implications for how Aloy's story ends in the DLC. Unfortunately, this choice of endings is what has caused a stir among the PlayStation fanbase, who took to review bombing the game on Metacritic to voice their displeasure against the optional ending where Aloy kisses Seyka.

GermanStrands @GermanStrands



metacritic.com/game/playstati… Review bombing is still a thing and I hate it so much. #PS5 Review bombing is still a thing and I hate it so much. #PS5 metacritic.com/game/playstati… https://t.co/0JlrPDYsRq

While the game has a rather impressive 81 Metascore from critic reviews, the user reviews have fallen to 2.7 at the time of writing. This is mostly the result of review bombing by unhinged fans who disliked Aloy engaging in a romantic relationship with another woman. The Metacritic page for the Burning Shores DLC is full of negative user reviews like:

"Another game ruined by the gay agenda, for what? People just want to have fun, not be indoctrinated. Sony should be careful because many brands have been hurt by taking the business-forced agenda as a priority. I will never buy a Horizon game again."

"Boring, the love storyline is there just [to]upush LGTB agenda in your face, just another woke shot in the wall."

"A very disappointing decision from Guerrilla, you just ruined a great character and game that people loves, why do you have to complicate things with LGBT staff? It broken my hearth and I just decided to stop playing the game and the future Guerrilla developed games from today"

"Visually look awesome, but what about storytelling? Aloy lesbian! What are you doing Sony & Guerilla really? Stop doing it with your characters. That’s awful plot, you create a wonderful world, and absolutely awful minor characters. Bad really bad. I love this franchise, and I don’t want to see how you’ll destroy it. and now I’m start thinking about 3 part, and it scares me."

It is sad how fans disapprove of the choice in a game that is marketed as a role-playing game, akin to titles like Bioware's Mass Effect and Dragon Age series, because it involves Aloy kissing another woman.

Ever since the release of the very first Horizon title back in 2017, fans have been asking Guerrilla Games to add meaningful and impactful choices in the game. While the developers finally did deliver multiple endings and meaningful choices with the Burning Shores DLC, the game finds itself getting review bombed by so-called fans.

Thankfully, there are others who are not bothered by the ending. They are surprised by how an optional choice can lead to users downvoting the DLC, which is otherwise a fantastic follow-up to Horizon Forbidden West's base experience.

FilN @FilossiN @kenstannie @mrpyo1 And the Kiss is not mandatory. The player can choose what hapen in the end @kenstannie @mrpyo1 And the Kiss is not mandatory. The player can choose what hapen in the end

s k i n n y . p i x e l @skinnypixelvp @mrpyo1 I finished the dlc few hours ago, and so far i haven’t seen anyone said that there are multiple options at the end of the dlc. Players can choose how they want aloy to be / respond to seyka. the things that being shared past few days is NOT the definite outcome. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @mrpyo1 I finished the dlc few hours ago, and so far i haven’t seen anyone said that there are multiple options at the end of the dlc. Players can choose how they want aloy to be / respond to seyka. the things that being shared past few days is NOT the definite outcome. 🤷🏻‍♂️

AL @AL08849417 @mrpyo1 I don't see the problem, if you don't like it you can just say no @mrpyo1 I don't see the problem, if you don't like it you can just say no https://t.co/RTABaqQAJG

Laurent Nguyen @LaurentN81

I mean, Aloy was created from Elisabeth Sobeck, and it's heavily implied Elisabeth and Tilda had a romance. @mrpyo1 If people are surprised about Aloy being queer, they weren't paying attention during the base game.I mean, Aloy was created from Elisabeth Sobeck, and it's heavily implied Elisabeth and Tilda had a romance. @mrpyo1 If people are surprised about Aloy being queer, they weren't paying attention during the base game.I mean, Aloy was created from Elisabeth Sobeck, and it's heavily implied Elisabeth and Tilda had a romance.

Aloy has mostly been portrayed as a closed-off person who usually kept to herself, resulting from her upbringing as an outcast of the Nora tribe. However, over the last two games, she has slowly but surely started opening up to others, especially after the introduction of Beta, who is a clone of Elisabet Sobek like Aloy.

With Burning Shores, developer Guerrilla Games finally centered the game's story around Aloy instead of making her a plot device to run the game's grander narrative. In Burning Shores, Aloy finally gets to meet someone who she can relate to, who she can feel comfortable with, and who she considers as a perfect companion for her world-saving expeditions.

Guerrilla @Guerrilla



We're welcoming Kylie to the cast of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Come with us behind the scenes, as we find out more about Aloy's new companion!



: youtu.be/1RTfo7_GCkQ Confident, compassionate, and fierce, Seyka’s quite unlike anyone Aloy has ever encountered!We're welcoming Kylie to the cast of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Come with us behind the scenes, as we find out more about Aloy's new companion! Confident, compassionate, and fierce, Seyka’s quite unlike anyone Aloy has ever encountered!We're welcoming Kylie to the cast of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. Come with us behind the scenes, as we find out more about Aloy's new companion! 📺: youtu.be/1RTfo7_GCkQ https://t.co/fVQSICCqqC

Given that the romantic interaction between Aloy and Seyka is just a choice, it is highly possible that the ending for which fans are review bombing the DLC is not even canon. Irrespective of that, it is disappointing to see such knee-jerk reactions from the gaming community, even in 2023.

