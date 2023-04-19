All Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC endings and how to get them

Burning Shores, the highly anticipated DLC for Guerrilla Games' open-world action role-playing game, Horizon Forbidden West, is finally out, allowing players to delve into the newest and arguably the most substantial chapter of Aloy's journey and her pursuit of saving humanity from the blight of rogue machines. Available exclusively for the PlayStation 5, it continues Aloy's story following the conclusion of the final quest in the base game.

The game allows players to venture out into an entirely new part of the game's map, meet up with new allies and face new and vastly more terrifying threats. Being a role-playing game at heart, there are plenty of choices to be made (some small and others rather substantial), both in terms of gameplay as well as the narrative.

While other choices might seem insignificant, in terms of gameplay as well as the story, the choices you make in the game's epilogue is quite important and are the defining factor for the true ending of the DLC.

All endings in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

There are a total of three possible endings that you can get in the Burning Shores DLC. The endings of the previous title (Horizon Zero Dawn), its DLC (Frozen Wilds), and even the base game were all focused on Aloy's ambitions as well as her will to save humanity and those she calls friends. Aloy's story rarely focused on her personal character arc, something that has been addressed to an extent with the DLC.

The endings in Burning Shores DLC are focused entirely on Aloy's personal journey as an individual and how she chooses to spend the rest of her life, be it in solidarity (like before) or in the company of someone special. The epilogue of the DLC starts after you defeat the Horus, Metal Devil as well as Londra, the new Zenith threat that Aloy is warned about by Sylens.

After completing the final main story mission of the DLC, you are free to either tackle any remaining side quests or start the epilogue by talking to Seyka, the new companion and a fierce Queen warrior whom Aloy meets and grows a certain fondness for in the DLC.

Once you start the epilogue, you will be given three dialogue choices, each corresponding to one of the three possible endings for the DLC.

During the conversation with Seyka, she expresses her adoration and fondness for Aloy and wishes to know if Aloy shares the same feelings for her and if she also wants to be with her.

To this, you are given three distinct responses, with each having its own unique ending cutscene and dialogue.

Here's a breakdown of all three dialogue choices:

Yes, I do: This choice leads to Aloy embracing her love for Seyka, kissing her goodbye, before setting out towards the west.

This choice leads to Aloy embracing her love for Seyka, kissing her goodbye, before setting out towards the west. I'm not ready for this: This choice leads to Aloy embracing her adoration for Seyka, but expresses her desire to indulge in any relationship with her.

This choice leads to Aloy embracing her adoration for Seyka, but expresses her desire to indulge in any relationship with her. This is too much for me: This choice leads to Aloy expressing her fondness for Seyka, but her willingness to stay in solitude like she always has.

It would be really interesting to see what Guerrilla Games and the future holds for Aloy's story, especially with the three endings of the Burning Shores DLC.

The Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West is available now, exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

