How long does it take to beat the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC

With the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC now live, fans who have been looking forward to the expansion are finally getting to try out some of the new gameplay features that have been brought to the action RPG. With new machines, mounting system, main storyline, and side quests to complete, there's a fair bit of content to explore in Burning Shores.

With the brand new expansion map being almost one-third the size of the base game's map, there are many in the community who are curious as to how many more hours were added to the game with this DLC. For those wondering, it will take an average of 8 to 9 hours to complete the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC. However, for those interested in a completionist run, the expansion will take somewhere around 15 hours to complete.

The Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC has a good deal of content to enjoy

As mentioned earlier, the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC will take around 8 hours to complete, with a completionist run taking twice as long. While some of these achievements are quite easy to complete, there are a few that are far more difficult to unlock.

Additionally, exploring every location within the new map should further increase the overall playtime. This is likely because the new Water Wing mounting system will allow Aloy to explore an exciting new world below the sea.

Additionally, depending on the difficulty that players are looking to complete the Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC in, the completion time will change drastically. This is primarily due to the Metal Devil or Horus Titan encounter, which is one of the hardest fights in the game. This fight is already a rather challenging one on normal difficulty, but attempting it on a harder difficulty level will likely see even the most veteran players requiring multiple tries to take it down.

The title's playtime can be further extended during the general exploration of all the post-apocalyptic Los Angeles landmarks. Several areas of interest have been added to the new map, along with new machines and NPCs that Aloy can interact with. There are multiple side quests as well, and completing each and every one of them along with the new trials can add several hours onto the completion time.

