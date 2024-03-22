Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Despite being a generation old, the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb cards for enjoying Horizon Forbidden West at high resolutions. The graphics cards were launched for 1440p gaming and continue to deliver at these resolutions without major performance hiccups.

However, the GPUs are now old enough to begin faltering at the highest settings. It would be best to tweak the graphics options for the best framerates. This guide will list the best options for the 3070 and 3070 Ti cards in Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070

Horizon Forbidden West looks fantastic on PC (Image via PlayStation)

The RTX 3070 continues to deliver at 1440p resolutions to date. However, we recommend the High settings in Horizon Forbidden West for the best experience. With some DLSS, you can maintain playable framerates in the title without FPS issues.

Our recommendations for the RTX 3070 are as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic

4x anisotropic Shadow quality: High

High Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: High

High Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The RTX 3070 Ti can handle Horizon Forbidden West at high framerates (Image via Nvidia)

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more capable than its older non-Ti sibling owing to a slight specs bump. You can slightly crank up the settings in Forbidden West with this card. We recommend setting a few graphics options to Very High while maintaining the 1440p resolution with DLSS turned on.

The detailed recommendation for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:

Display

Monitor: Primary monitor

Primary monitor Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematics letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: 60 Hz

60 Hz VSync: On

On Nvidia Reflex low latency: On

On Dynamic range: As per your preference

As per your preference Color blind mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Dynamic resolution scaling: 100

100 Anti-aliasing: Off

Off Upscale method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale quality: Dynamic

Dynamic DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic

8x anisotropic Shadow quality: Very high

Very high Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Level of detail: Very high

Very high Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: Very high

Very high Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: +0%

+0% Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: 10

10 Sharpness: 5

5 Lens flares: On

On Vignette: On

On Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

The 3070 and 3070 Ti are potent graphics cards with considerable rendering prowess. With the settings above combinations applied, you can expect decent performance in Horizon Forbidden West at 1440p. Thanks to DLSS support, the game can run at smooth framerates without major issues.