Best Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Despite being a generation old, the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb cards for enjoying Horizon Forbidden West at high resolutions. The graphics cards were launched for 1440p gaming and continue to deliver at these resolutions without major performance hiccups.
However, the GPUs are now old enough to begin faltering at the highest settings. It would be best to tweak the graphics options for the best framerates. This guide will list the best options for the 3070 and 3070 Ti cards in Horizon Forbidden West.
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 continues to deliver at 1440p resolutions to date. However, we recommend the High settings in Horizon Forbidden West for the best experience. With some DLSS, you can maintain playable framerates in the title without FPS issues.
Our recommendations for the RTX 3070 are as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 4x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: High
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: High
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: High
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more capable than its older non-Ti sibling owing to a slight specs bump. You can slightly crank up the settings in Forbidden West with this card. We recommend setting a few graphics options to Very High while maintaining the 1440p resolution with DLSS turned on.
The detailed recommendation for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:
Display
- Monitor: Primary monitor
- Window mode: Fullscreen
- Display resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect ratio: Auto
- Cinematics letterboxing: On
- Refresh rate: 60 Hz
- VSync: On
- Nvidia Reflex low latency: On
- Dynamic range: As per your preference
- Color blind mode: As per your preference
- Dynamic resolution scaling: 100
- Anti-aliasing: Off
- Upscale method: DLSS
- Upscale quality: Dynamic
- DLSS frame generation: Off
Graphics
- Preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering: 8x anisotropic
- Shadow quality: Very high
- Screen space shadows: On
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Level of detail: Very high
- Hair quality: High
- Crowd quality: Very high
- Terrain quality: High
- Water quality: High
- Clouds quality: High
- Translucency quality: Default
- Parallax occlusion mapping: Off
- Field of view: +0%
- Depth of field: High
- Bloom: On
- Motion blur strength: 10
- Sharpness: 5
- Lens flares: On
- Vignette: On
- Radial blur: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
The 3070 and 3070 Ti are potent graphics cards with considerable rendering prowess. With the settings above combinations applied, you can expect decent performance in Horizon Forbidden West at 1440p. Thanks to DLSS support, the game can run at smooth framerates without major issues.