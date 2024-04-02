HDR gaming monitors are in a league of their own. The brightness and contrast levels needed to provide true HDR picture quality are quite high, so these monitors can get quite expensive. However, the picture quality and immersive gaming experience that they provide in return make it worth the money. HDR gaming monitors come with a variety of unique technologies, including OLED, Mini-LED, and high refresh rates, so you will want to pick one depending on your preferences.

Here are the five best HDR gaming monitors in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best HDR gaming monitors in 2024

1) Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM 27" - $899

ASUS ROG Swift monitor (Image via ASUS)

The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM is one of the best HDR gaming monitors, and it delivers some of the most satisfying visuals of all time. It has a QHD display, which looks great when sitting at a comfortable distance from the monitor. It’s not as sharp as 4K resolution, but the brightness and contrast levels more than makes up for it.

It doesn’t have any HDR certifications, but the HDR performance is one of the best there is. Apart from this, the panel has a refresh rate of 240Hz, so playing games like Horizon Forbidden West or the new Dragon’s Dogma 2 on this monitor will look and feel fantastic. The two-year warranty period also protects you if the unit suffers from burn-in.

Pros

QHD resolution

240 Hz

Quite bright in HDR scenes

HDR performance is on point

Cons

It’s quite costly

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Screen size 27 inches Resolution 2560 * 1440 Refresh rate 240 Hz Panel type OLED Display type Flat Aspect ratio 16:9 Warranty 2 years (including burn-in)

2) Samsung Odyssey G8 Neo 32" - $819

Samsung Odyssey G8 Neo monitor (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey G8 Neo is among the best HDR gaming monitors. It has a 4K resolution with a 32-inch curved screen, leading to a truly immersive gaming experience. The monitor is certified Quantum HDR2000, so you can definitely expect breathtaking HDR visuals from this monitor.

It also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which is usually not found in 4K panels, so playing competitive games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and Fortnite will be a satisfying experience.

Pros

240Hz refresh rate

4K resolution

RGB LEDs on the back of the monitor

The panel is extremely bright

Cons

There could be some blooming around extremely bright objects in a scene with darker backgrounds.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Screen size 32 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 240 Hz Panel type VA Mini-LED Display type Curved Aspect ratio 16:9 Warranty 1 year

3) Alienware AW3423DWF 34" - $779.99

Alienware AW3423DWF monitor (Image via Alienware)

The Alienware AW3423DWF is an ultrawide OLED monitor. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certified, which is the highest certification for OLED HDR monitors. This means you will get incredible picture clarity when gaming. Additionally, this Alienware monitor makes the gaming experience even sweeter by providing a 165Hz refresh rate.

The rear side of the monitor has the iconic Alienware logo and the number 34 with RGB effects. The three-year warranty period covers burn-in, making this one of the best HDR gaming monitors to buy under $800.

Pros

Quantum Dot QHD resolution

OLED panel

165 Hz adaptive refresh rate

True 10-bit colors

RGB LEDs on the back

Cons

The ultrawide display may not be for everyone

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Screen size 34 inches Resolution 3440 * 1440 Refresh rate 165 Hz Panel type OLED Display type Curved Aspect ratio 21:9 Warranty 3 years (including burn-in)

4) Acer Nitro XV275K P3 27" - $549.99

Acer Nitro XV275K P3 monitor (Image via Acer)

This is a 4K mini-LED monitor from Acer that won’t break your wallet. The monitor comes with the DisplayHDR 1000 certification and has 576 LED dimming zones. This allows the panel to display a more than decent HDR experience. The screen also has a 160 Hz refresh rate, which is usually preferred by competitive gamers.

It also features a USB-C port to connect your MacBooks. It's one of the best HDR gaming monitors in this price range.

Pros

UHD resolution

160 Hz high refresh rate

DisplayHDR 1000 certification

576 zones of Mini-LEDs

Cons

There can be blooming issues in darker scenes

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Screen size 27 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 160 Hz Panel type IPS Mini-LED Display type Flat Aspect ratio 16:9 Warranty 3 years

5) Samsung Odyssey G7 Neo 43" - $529.99

Samsung Odyssey G7 Neo monitor (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Odyssey G7 Neo is a budget HDR model, but don’t let its cheaper price tag fool you. It has 512 zones of Quantum Dot LEDs that get close to 600 nits of brightness at peak HDR scenes. It has a 43-inch screen size at 4K resolution, which provides a stunning viewing experience.

It also has a 144Hz high refresh rate, so games like Cyberpunk 2077 will not only play well but also look good.

Pros

UHD resolution

144 Hz refresh rate

DisplayHDR 600

512 Quantum Dot LED zones

Cons

There’s no USB Type-C connectivity

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Screen size 43 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type VA Mini-LED Display type Flat Aspect ratio 16:9 Warranty 1 year

These are some of the best HDR gaming monitors in 2024. All of these monitors will provide you with a great HDR experience. No matter what budget you're working with, there's hopefully something for you on this list.